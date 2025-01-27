Spokane Bishop: I am proud to call Bishop Budde a colleague in ministry

Guest Commentary by Bishop Gretchen Rehberg

At the recent (Jan. 21) inauguration prayer service at the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in Washington, D.C., commonly called the Washington National Cathedral, Bishop Marian Budde preached a sermon that would be considered fairly innocuous and normal for most, if not all, Episcopal congregations. She was promptly criticized and castigated for doing so.

From the reactions I have seen, it appears that some people rejected her words due to the fact she is a woman in a position of religious leadership. Some rejected her words because she is a bishop of the Episcopal Church, a denomination that witnesses to the basic humanity of all people and the full inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people in all aspects of the church and society.

Words of inclusion rejected

I write knowing that my words will also be rejected by some. Those who are embedded in centuries of patriarchy and misogyny, and as a result deny the witness of scripture and theology supporting women in religious leadership, and those who reject the full inclusion of anyone who is not cis-gendered and straight, are likely to reject my perspective outright, since I am also a woman bishop of the Episcopal Church.

Some criticized Bishop Budde’s words saying that she should have focused on supporting Trump and helping build national unity. I wonder what sermon they listened to? Her sermon was clearly about the need for unity. Bishop Budde preached that she was praying for and calling for unity that is not about fake uniformity, rather a unity that brings us together for the common good.

Bishop Budde acknowledged that in this country, a democracy, there are differences of policy opinions and that people win and lose in elections. As a result, not everyone will get what they want. She preached that the culture of contempt in this country is threatening to destroy us, and she said that a polarized America is a dangerous way to lead a country. Bishop Budde said that as a person of faith she believes that unity in this country is possible in a way that keeps us working for the ideals of the U.S., the ideals expressed in the declaration of independence and constitution.

Budde’s pillars for a solid democratic foundation

In her sermon, Bishop Budde emphasized that the foundations we need for unity must be sturdy enough to withstand storms that threaten it. Drawing from Scripture, she said that the foundations for unity include honoring the dignity of all people, which is also part of the baptismal covenant of the Episcopal Church.

The second pillar that unity must be built on is honesty in both private conversation and public discourse — and she acknowledged that it is not always possible to know what is true, but when we do we must be truthful.

The third foundation for unity she identified is humility. Because we are fallible and we make mistakes and have our own blind spots, we cannot say that we are absolutely right and others are absolutely wrong. Without the unity that incorporates a respectful way to disagree, we are building our house on sand. There are certainly people who do not act from a stance of respecting the dignity of all people, being truthful or being humble. I might in fact say that our current political system is built on the opposites of those, to our detriment as a nation! I wonder what those who reject these foundations of unity would offer in their place?

Speaking truth to power

Some folks criticized Bishop Budde because she specifically asked the president, who has great power, to have mercy on those who are scared for their own lives and for their own livelihoods and have little power. For those who were actually listening, her tone was respectful and moderate, and she pleaded for President Trump, who has claimed that he is favored by God, to show mercy to others.

In the Episcopal Church it is customary at ordinations or installations of clergy to give a charge to the person, her addressing President Trump specifically falls squarely in that tradition. I wonder why people were so upset about her plea that he be merciful. If you are follower of Jesus, what is it about showing mercy that is so threatening to you?

I think one challenge is that the secular powers have become familiar with a church that they can ignore or exploit and are appalled when a church seeks to call them into a better way, a way of respect and honesty and humility and mercy. I think the real issue people have with the sermon preached is that it was not fawning praise and allegiance toward a man who demands only that.

I am grateful I am part of a church that supports the full inclusion of all, that acknowledges the need to resist evil, vows to respect the dignity of every human being, vows to work for justice and peace and vows to seek and serve Christ in every human being.

I am proud to call Bishop Budde a colleague in ministry. If you have been wounded by those who proclaim a god who rejects your basic humanity and perpetuates patriarchy and misogyny, I am so sorry. I invite you to find a place where your soul can sing and your spirit heal.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.