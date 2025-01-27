After 55 years, Idaho tabernacle returns to sanctuary prominence

News Story by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moving a Catholic church’s tabernacle is a sacred order of religious business that doesn’t happen often in a parish community’s lifetime. It involves layers of considerations for not only the diocese with the ultimate oversight but especially for the pastor who carries out its actual execution. It is an exercise in sacrifice, grace and patience.

“The tabernacle is not just some piece of furniture that you move from here to there and then perhaps later move somewhere else,” said the Rev. Benjamin Onyemachi, the pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, Idaho. “The tabernacle holds the sanctissimum – the holy of holies, the Most Holy, the source and the summit of all we (Catholics) hold dear in our faith.”

In November, Onyemachi’s parish community successfully planned, completed and celebrated with immense joy their mission to move their church tabernacle. It took over a year and a half to do so. And, the road to its present resting place was not an easy path but a fruitful one.

“The movement of the tabernacle has brought Jesus back to the center of our worship. “This was without a doubt in my heart, mind and soul the right thing to do,” said Colin Meyer, a deacon candidate in the Catholic Diocese of Boise and a St. Mary’s parish member.

“All this work has brought me to reflect on how we all must work together and individually to bring Christ back to the center of our lives.”

The completed tabernacle stand at the center of the sanctuary. / Photo by David Schmidt

A church rich in tradition and faith

For over 55 years, the St. Mary’s church tabernacle ‘home’ was in an alcove about 25 feet adjacent to the front sanctuary area. It was here that priests and parishioners found the golden locked box that stored the Eucharist, the consecrated bread, which Catholics believe contains Christ and is central to their faith.

“Since we joined St. Mary’s Parish in 1981, the tabernacle had always been in the alcove. We never gave it much thought, and we may or may not have thought to reverence the tabernacle,” said Steve Busch, St. Mary’s Parish Council member. “In hindsight, it really was an awful location. I asked myself why it took so long (to relocate it). I guess it took a new priest with fresh eyes asking hard questions.”

That new priest Onyemachi who took over the reins as pastor in July 2023. Upon arrival, he had an impactful first tabernacle encounter, which touched his heart and piqued his curiosity.

“I come from a culture and background (Nigeria) where tabernacles are placed at the center of the sanctuary. The first time I entered the church, I could not immediately figure out where the tabernacle was,” he said. “For me, it was like ‘where is the Lord?’”

A historical look back while moving forward

History, tradition and culture run deep in any parish and St. Mary’s is no exception. In the late 60s, St. Mary’s tabernacle was relocated from the center sanctuary to the alcove as part of a remodeling effort to ‘modernize’ the church building, according to its records.

Built and dedicated nearly a century ago, St. Mary’s is one of the most beautiful churches in the diocese renowned for its classic architecture, unique stained-glass windows and traditional choir loft and ageless organ pipes. But Onyemachi said there is much more to know about this Catholic community beyond the building.

“This church shelters a highly committed, spiritually vibrant and joy-filled faith community,” he said.

“St. Mary’s Parish was my parish home for nearly 40 years. For those years the tabernacle was located to the side of the sanctuary, near the side entrance to the church,” said former parish member Barbara Aston. “Like many things in our life, change can be difficult, especially as it relates to something so dear to our heart as our worship space.”

Aligning minds and hearts

For Onyemachi, his search for information quickly revealed insights into his parish community, the structure of the church itself and the faith desires of those around him.

He discovered a mix of opinions especially after a town hall meeting in March 2024 that was standing room only.

“Basically, my continuous search revealed a divided opinion on whether to move the tabernacle at all,” he said.

A partner on the ground was recruited to further support executing a vision and developing a process. That was David Schmidt, Pastoral Council member and a 45-year member of the church community.

Schmidt eagerly accepted his assignment as Tabernacle Project Manager and proceeded to carry forth decisions while investing hundreds and hundreds of hours behind the scenes.

“In his patience, Father was slowly helping us see that this is not merely an interior design project; this is the center of our church, our liturgy our faith,” Schmidt said.

All along, prayer was integral and foundational for the priest, parish, and the project manager.

“We went into prayers to discern the will of God,” Onyemachi said. “This prayer lasted for months. “We held Masses, retreats and prayed the Rosary arriving at the conclusion the tabernacle deserved to be in the center of our sanctuary.”

A Catholic builder comes to the table

According to Schmidt, prayer led him to an experienced craftsman in 30-year-old Clayton Zimmerman of Weiser, Idaho. Zimmerman himself lived in Moscow for 11 years and knew St. Mary’s well.

Clayton Zimmerman stands next to his partially completed tabernacle stand / Contributed

Zimmerman, a 2020 Catholic convert, agreed to build the tabernacle table and related pieces. He had crafted several other custom pieces for Catholic churches including St. Mary’s in Potlatch, St. Augustine’s in Moscow, and Sacred Heart in Pullman, Washington.

“It means so much to me to create these holy pieces because I know it is to honor God in a way that few people get the chance to do,” Zimmerman said. “Words cannot really describe how deeply that touches me as a Catholic.”

It took Zimmerman approximately 240 hours total, six weeks of 40-hour work, to complete it.

“I wanted it to be as perfect as possible because it was holding Jesus in the Eucharist, and also knowing people were going to look at it for a very long time, beyond my lifetime.”

Seeking God’s will for the good of all

On the Feast of Christ the King weekend of Nov. 23, the tabernacle shined brightly standing 96 feet high and 54 feet wide in the sanctuary.

Many parish members rallied around this celebratory weekend of arrival making sure it was securely installed, well illuminated and properly blessed. In addition, new frontal alter cloth dressings and tabernacle veils were revealed.

Everything was in place for this sacred moment, so when parish members knelt in their pews facing the altar they could clearly see the tabernacle in all its glory. And now, a new page is added to the cherished history of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The Rev. Benjamin Onyemachi consecrates the tabernacle in the new stand. / Photo by David Schmidt

