Thousands in Spokane say, ‘Hands Off!’

News Story and Photos By Gen Heywood | FāVS News

An estimated 5,000 protesters assembled at B.A. Clark Park Saturday for the Hands Off! protest organized by Spokane Indivisible. The event near 3922 N. Normandie St., which flanked both sides of N. Division Street, was part of a national mobilization effort of roughly 1,200 organizations in 50 states against the Trump administration’s policies.

Signs declared frustrations in both serious and more playful or sarcastic ways, from “Trust Science” and “HANDS OFF PUBLIC LANDS” to “NO TARIFFS ON BEER” and “DEPORT MUSK.”

Hands Off! counter protesters numbered less than 50. The two groups of protesters were safely kept apart by police and PJALS peacekeepers. Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

About 50 counter-protesters gathered across the street, voicing support for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk with their own flags and bullhorns. City police and Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane peacekeepers helped keep the groups separated.

Hands Off! Photo Gallery

At Hands Off! protest thousands voice concerns

“I am absolutely scared, very scared of what’s happening to our democracy,” said Mia Emerson, a local Spokane Indivisible leader. “We just can’t sit by and watch.”

Mia Emerson (left) standing next to Traci Wood. Emerson is one of Spokane Indivisible’s leaders who said, “We just can’t sit by and watch” the U.S. democracy fail. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Founded in response to the second Trump administration, Indivisible maintains several local groups across the U.S. with the purpose of electing progressive leaders to help create “A real democracy — of, by, and for the people,” according to the website.

Many Hands Off! protesters expressed this same concern about America’s democracy.

Sitting in the shade near the road, Betty and Jim Foley set up their chairs and planned to stay for the whole event. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Betty Foley, who arrived early with her husband Jim, said, “I just want to do my part. We can’t make it through four years.”

Her husband added, “I think Trump is a damn dictator.”

Several United Methodist clergy members joined the protest, including the Rev. Daniel Miranda, who oversees about 60 churches in Eastern Washington and Idaho.

From left to right: United Methodist clergy the Rev. Salley Ward, the Rev. Damin Carruthers, the Rev. Alyssa Amestoy, the Rev. Daniel Miranda and the Rev. Sheila Miranda. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

“The Jesus I know cares about people,” Miranda said. “Jesus cares about our suffering, our present, our future.”

The Rev. Sandy Ward of Manito United Methodist Church said, “We stand in solidarity with those who are most vulnerable in our society and those who stand to lose even more given the current direction of this administration.”

The Rev. Damin Carruthers, who serves the Cheney United Methodist Church and is originally from Germany, drew historical parallels.

“For me it’s like 1933,” he said. “I want to make sure and defend democracy.”

Dr. Cassandra Mahan-Richards worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci from 1989-1991 and came to voice her concern about the disregard for science when it came to the care of children. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Healthcare concerns also brought protesters to the event. Dr. Cassandra Mahan-Richards, a pediatrician and allergist who worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci from 1989-1991, voiced concern about “the disregard for science in the care of children.”

Liz Russell, who served in the Air Force for over 20 years followed by 22 years as a government civil servant, carried signs supporting NATO and Ukraine.

Liz Russell, a 20-year Air Force veteran and 22-year civil servant, came to support NATO and Ukraine. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

“If the Republicans and Trump didn’t want to see all this protest, then they should have behaved better,” she said.

Cynthia Hamilton of Spokane Indivisible organized the event outside of downtown so more people could see the messages displayed.

Cynthia Hamilton of Spokane Indivisible organized the event out of downtown Spokane on purpose to show the Hands Off! protest to a greater number of people. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

She also planned it to help people express their frustration and learn protest skills. She has scheduled classes for the coming week to help transition protesters from “waving signs to getting involved.”

A schedule can be found on the Spokane Indivisible website.

Two young men, Vincent Westerland-Floyd (left) and Zach Atamin, came to the protest with their signs to support their families and friends who were here with them. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Judy Silverstein (left) and Pam (Silverstein (right), not related, came to Hands Off! because they believe the country needs to be saved.