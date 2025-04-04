FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 4

FāVS News Staff

‘Hide your rosaries,’ says a Moses Lake schoool

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake School District issued a directive urging students to wear rosaries discreetly, citing concerns over potential gang affiliations linked to visible religious items. This decision followed a complaint from a parent at Frontier Middle School, where staff reportedly required students to hide their rosaries, reported Source ONE News.

The policy was explained by the district Director of Public Relations Ryan Shannon who stated rosaries could sometimes be associated with gangs and suggested wearing them under clothing for safety. The issue became contentious after a parent expressed frustration, arguing the policy prevented students from honoring a local boy, Mario Santoyo, who had been killed in a shooting. Additionally, the rosaries, made in honor of Santanyo, were sold to support his family.

Rosaries sold for Santoyo family’s benefit / Photo contributed by Alejandra Alvarado

Trans clothing swap takes place this weekend

SPOKANE — Trans Spokane will host a clothing swap for trans and gender-diverse individuals to exchange clothes at Central Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 5. The event aims to help individuals who feel unsafe shopping, are in transition or struggle with affordability. Donations of clothing can be dropped off at the SAN Pride Center, 715 E Sprague Ave. The event is inclusive, with accommodations available upon request. For more details, contact Spokane Library at [email protected] or 509-444-5300.

Spokane Buddhist Temple celebrates the Buddha’s birthday

SPOKANE — The Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 South Perry St., will host their annual Hanamatsuri Service, which celebrates the Buddha’s birthday, April 6 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Hanamatsuri, literally flower festival, commemorates the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who is known as Buddha. As part of the service, a special altar — the Hanamido — is erected and decorated with flowers. Placed within will reside a statue of the infant Buddha placed in a pan for the ritual known as kanbutsu when water or sweet tea is poured over it in remembrance of the “sweet rain” that descended from heaven at the moment of the birth. All are welcome, and everyone is invited to bathe the baby Buddha with sweet tea during the service.

Following the Dharma Service, the Temple will serve refreshments and host an open discussion with time for Q&A.

Gonzaga receives Salmon-Safe certification

SPOKANE — Gonzaga University became the first urban campus in Eastern Washington and the Interior Columbia Basin to receive Salmon-Safe certification, recognizing its commitment to environmental stewardship. To celebrate this achievement, Gonzaga’s Office of Sustainability will host an event April 15 at 2 p.m. in the John J. Hemmingson Center’s Joan Jundt Lounge. The university must meet eight compliance conditions to maintain certification, including developing a water conservation plan and modifying fertilizer use to protect the Redband trout in the Spokane River.

Lapwai United Methodist Church donated to Nez Perce Tribe

LAPWAI, Idaho — The Nez Perce Tribe officially received ownership of the United Methodist Church and the land it stands on during a ceremony last week in Lapwai, Idaho, east of Lewiston, Idaho. The church was built on land donated by Ellen and John Kane in 1924. The ceremony was attended by church leaders, the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee and community members.

The event celebrated the property’s rich history and its ongoing role in serving the community, including providing space for emergency response and opioid recovery. “The history and importance of this property in the community is deep and rich, and we hope to continue that legacy by using the property and facilities to serve the needs of the people,” said Chairperson of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Shannon F. Wheeler in a news release.

‘Bringing Hope … Moldova’ screening at Moscow church

MOSCOW, Idaho — SOAR International Ministries, in collaboration with Nuttbrock Studios, invites you to the premiere of their documentary “Bringing Hope … Moldova” at Bridge Bible Fellowship in Moscow, Idaho, on Friday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. The event includes free admission, food and drinks from Pillar Ministries. The film highlights SOAR’s 2025 mission to bring hope to children in Moldova through the Stuff a Stocking program. SOAR’s mission is to spread the hope of Jesus Christ to orphans, refugees and at-risk children in war zones and impoverished areas, including Moldova, Ukraine, Russia and Abkhazia, according to their website. More information about the event can be found here.

Some summaries created with help of AI. Staff still carefully edited material for content quality and publication standards.