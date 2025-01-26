Redemption Spokane celebrates 10 years of ministry, growing from a small congregation to over 100 members despite challenges. Originally planned as a Mars Hill campus, the independent church now seeks a new location while maintaining its community focus.
Mary Osborn sits in her 1955 Chevy Bel Air as other Trump Car Parade participants line their vehicles up. She was waiting for the 1 p.m. launch from Wandermere Mall's Bank of America parking lot on Jan. 25 to celebrate President Trump's victory winning the 47th presidency. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)
Photo Essay: Trump Car Parade celebrates his 47th presidency on the streets
Kim Price didn’t know how many people to expect. She printed 100 route maps hoping she had enough, but handed them out sparingly just in case more were coming. Thankfully, she had enough.
The event: the latest Trump Car Parade in the Spokane area, several of which Price planned, one parade receiving more than 500 vehicles.
This Trump parade saw more than 65 vehicles filled with participants who came out to celebrate Trump’s 47th presidency, said Price.
“Our country was in serious trouble,” she said.
With Trump at the helm, Price and other rally members believed now the country would be saved from economic and liberal policy ruin, and they would be safe from war, several said to FāVS News.
Not only that, they liked his speed, Price said, noting her co-leader Joe Bodey’s statement on megaphone a few minutes earlier.
“In one day, [Trump] did more than Biden in four years,” she said.
The attendees and their why
Veterans and newbies attended the car parade. This was Mary Osborn’s first. She sat patiently in her tourquoise 1955 Chevy Bel Air waiting for the rally to begin and for her place in the parade line.
She said the Biden administration was one of the “closest things to hell” she had experienced.
Osborn said she has been troubled by “transgenders” taking over in the last four years.
“I don’t have a problem with them, and I don’t have a problem with gay people,” she said. “Just don’t shove it at me.”
She supported Trump because she thought he stood for freedom of religion and medical choices, for fixing the “failing border,” for strong markets and strong jobs, for increasing housing for the next generation and for creating a strong oil and gas infrastructure.
“We really think he’s for us,” Osborn said. “He may not be the most pure man in the world. That doesn’t really matter. He’s got your back.”
However, she admitted that Trump’s lack of purity can grate. She said he has a good heart, even though he “says stupid ass things.”
“But what man hasn’t,” she said.
Last words
The final words on the route map for all those who participated in the event asked that all continue to actively support “DJT – Our 45th & 47th President.”
After that encouragement, the route flyer said, “God Bless the USA.”
