Unbelievable Mount Fuji ordeal mirrors our repeated mistakes

Guest Commentary by Patrick Scriven | PNW Conference of the UMC

Following the news these days is not for the weak of heart. You will likely encounter stories that cause outrage, sadness, and maybe even some fear. Still, some stories inspire and remind us that human beings are capable of some beautiful things. And then there are those stories that make you shake your head.

This week, I read about a student in Japan who was mountaineering on Mount Fuji when he needed to call for help. He had lost some of his gear, leaving him unable to descend the mountain safely. The Guardian reports that he was successfully airlifted from the mountain. It’s a rare happy ending, right?

Mount Fuji / Photo by Kanenori (Pixabay)

Three days later, the same 27-year-old student returned to the mountain to look for his phone and other items he had left behind. The following day, another hiker discovered him suffering from altitude sickness and requiring care at a hospital. Fortunately for the student, he got the care he needed, and, so far, his name hasn’t been attached to the story of his good fortune and foolishness.

After I got past my amusement with the story of this student, it struck me that it isn’t a terrible metaphor for humanity. How often do we find ourselves, individually and collectively, repeating our mistakes? How often do we see cycles of intolerance, violence and greed revisited after our collective memory of the consequences fades?

The Psalmist writes:

The Lord works righteousness;

does justice for all who are oppressed.

God made his ways known to Moses;

made his deeds known to the Israelites.

The Lord is compassionate and merciful,

very patient, and full of faithful love.

God won’t always play the judge;

he won’t be angry forever. — Psalm 103:6-9

The world is having a moment these days, and many feel that cycles of intolerance, violence and greed are ascendant. And yes, some of us also feel trapped in patterns or situations that aren’t good for us. Yet, still, we know that God is faithful, working with and through us for justice and restoration.

The Bible is filled with stories of people repeating the same mistakes again and again. It speaks to our hubris in imagining that we aren’t susceptible to the same shortcomings of our ancestors, and it illuminates the vastness of God’s grace for us. Despite our track record, God still loves us and believes we can do better.

May you find time this week to remind yourself of this truth and to organize and agitate for inclusion, peace and compassion for all.