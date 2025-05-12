First American pope makes strong impression on north Idaho Catholics

News Story by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

As the world recalibrates itself after the historic swirl and surprise election of Cardinal Robert Prevost as the first American pope, local Catholics are staying grounded in their faith, trusting the papal selection and expressing gratitude while going about their normal parish activities as if nothing seismic just happened on the religious world stage.

“Thanks be to God! He’s going to be such a blessing to our Mother Church,” said parishioner Colin Meyer of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, Idaho. “The Holy Spirit led the College of Cardinals to a very holy man and servant,” Meyer said.

Responses across the spectrum

Although most area Catholics outwardly were shocked how quickly Pope Leo XIV was elected (in just two days), all seemed genuinely excited for the new pontiff’s arrival even though many didn’t know much about this Chicago-born dark horse winner of the Holy See.

“My first thought was — I know nothing about this Cardinal, this pope. Nothing! It’s amazing that it’s the first American bishop (of Rome) that I get to experience,” said Jason Chavez, a parish member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. “It could have never happened, but it happened in our time. Wow!”

North Idaho Catholic Melissa Foraker’s reaction was a sentiment commonly heard when talking with Catholics across the region after last Thursday’s historic Vatican announcement to the entire world.

“It’s exciting. I just really don’t know much about him,” said Foraker, a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church of Coeur d’Alene. Then, she quietly added, “But I’m praying for him.”

Coeur d’Alene’s St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church parishioners Dawn Kruse (left) and Daisy Rycraft (right) like many Catholics around the world are faithfully praying for new Pope Leo XIV himself and his papacy. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

St. Thomas parishioner Dawn Kruse had a slightly different take on her new pope. “I heard the pope’s first homily was great. I also heard he was a Chicago Cubs fan, but I might need to write him off if he’s a White Sox fan,” she jokingly said. “But I’m absolutely praying for him.”

Newness brings renewal

Most area Catholics were taking it in stride that a new leader just appeared at their feet as their new spiritual shepherd who will lead approximately 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. Of this figure, 64 million reside in the U.S., representing about 20 percent of the total population in America.

“To me, it makes no difference that he’s American; he’s the pope!” John Nolan of St. Pius X parish said. “I do think it’s great we finally have an American pope though. I’m just praying it will work out because we really need a pope that’s going to build bridges in a world that’s pretty dark.”

“I’m very excited that we have for the first time ever a pope from the North American continent. That’s huge,” said Dianna Decker, St. Thomas parishioner and the Serra Club of North Idaho president. She oversaw the Vocations Bingo fundraiser event in Coeur d’Alene where about 120 Catholics gathered for an evening of community. “To have that representation for Catholics in the U.S. and around the world is unprecedented.”

Opportunity for unity

Many Catholics recognized the significance of the change of guard happening in Rome before them and understood Pope Leo represented the worldwide Catholic Church — its teachings, matters of faith and moral principles that touch others globally.

Vicky Houle, St. George Catholic church in Post Falls parishioner offered her views. “I like him because he’s brilliant.” she said. “I feel he’s going to bridge traditionalists and progressives in our church and that is what we need right now and the world, too.”

“I have prayed for our pope,” Daisy Rycraft of St. Thomas church said. “I’m kind of happy he’s in the middle and more traditional in his doctrine approach.”

Waiting and watching from afar

Several Catholics had some slight hesitation in embracing their new pontiff unconditionally choosing faithfully to hold judgment until more was seen and shown.

Mark Logan, a member of St. George’s Parish was one of them. “I’m going to wait and see.”

Coeur d’ Alene Catholics Matt and Mandy Burns play bingo at a fundraiser for Diocese of Boise Seminarians. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Mandy Burns of St. Piux X. “It’s kind of too early to tell what will happen under his papacy,” Mandy said. “We need to give him time to let his voice be heard and make his decisions before I make decisions for myself about how he’s leading.”

The way to go in faith

Across the board, Catholics embraced hope that the Pope Leo XIV’s papacy would be a beacon of light, unity and bring peace and goodness for not only Catholics but the world.

“I’m very hopeful. He’s younger and more in touch with what’s going on. This is going to be good,” St. George parish member Theresa Lang said. “I appreciate that he’s not so liberal in his views and possibly can weigh in the middle on issues.”

“I’m happy. I think his selection as pope is positive,” said Matt Burn, St. Pius X parishioner. “He’s great for the U.S. and for all Christians in North America. There’s a lot of hope in our hearts for Pope Leo.”