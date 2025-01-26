fbpx
30.6 F
Spokane
Sunday, January 26, 2025

Donate

spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsJubilee Year of Hope celebrated by Spokane area Catholics
NewsLocal News

Jubilee Year of Hope celebrated by Spokane area Catholics

By: Lisa Ormond

Date:

Related stories

Local News

Photo Essay: Trump car parade celebrates his 47th presidency on the streets

About 65 vehicles participated in the Trump Car Parade in Spokane on Jan. 25. Those who came celebrated Trump's victory and reminded one another they still need to support their president.
Local News

Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship

On Tuesday, Attorney General Nick Brown, along with peers in Oregon, Arizona and Illinois, sued the Trump administration over the his executive order to end birthright citizenship.
Local News

Redemption Spokane celebrates 10 years of services and growth

Redemption Spokane celebrates 10 years of ministry, growing from a small congregation to over 100 members despite challenges. Originally planned as a Mars Hill campus, the independent church now seeks a new location while maintaining its community focus.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 24

This week's FāVS Religion News Roundup exposes how Trump halting the U.S. refugee resettlement program will affect Spokane, the new Idaho library rules separating "mature content" into a separate space, Idaho lawmakers overturning the national legalization of same-sex marriage, upcoming events and more.
Local News

21st annual Spokane Jewish Film Festival starts this weekend

Learn all about the line-up for this year's 21st annual Spokane Jewish Film Festival, especially the special documentary feature of Spokane Holocaust survivor Carla Peperzak in "Carla the Rescuer."

Our Sponsors

spot_img
The Diocese of Spokane’s Jubilee Year began on Jan. 4, 2025, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Lourdes. The Cathedral is an official pilgrimage location for Eastern Washington Catholics for the yearlong holy celebration. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

Jubilee Year of Hope celebrated by Spokane area Catholics

News Story Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

On Jan. 4, more than 300 Catholics and visitors attended, welcomed and sang in the start of the 2025 Jubilee Year at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in Spokane with prayer, hymns and Mass celebrated by Diocese of Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly.

“As we begin this Jubilee year in our Diocese, you and I are called to pray for spiritual renewal and let our actions and words reintroduce hope to the world,” Daly said. “You see — a world without God is a world with no hope and without hope, there’s no future.”

The Cathedral church, still adorned in festive Christmas motif including a life-sized manger, red poinsettias, wreaths and candles, provided a majestic backdrop to launch the Holy Year of Jubilee for Eastern Washington Catholics. 

The voices of the 22-member Cathedral Choir and accompanying organ and trumpet offered attendees an angelic harmony of sounds throughout the hour celebration.

Entrance hymn, “Songs of Thankfulness and Praise”

The meaning of the Jubilee

The Jubilee is one of the Catholic Church’s most significant celebrations, occurring every 25 years. The 2025 Jubilee theme is “Pilgrims of Hope,” which was designated by Pope Francis.

The 2025 Jubilee officially opened on Dec. 24, 2024, with the rite of Opening of the Holy Door of the Papal Basilica of St. Peter by Pope Francis in the Vatican, and continues to Jan. 6, 2026.

“Indeed, the Jubilee is a new beginning, the possibility for everyone to start anew from God. With the Jubilee we start a new life, a new phase,” Pope Francis said.

Holy year of transformation

Diocese of Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly shares his Jubilee reflections from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes pulpit. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

Over the recent weeks, Catholic dioceses all over the world and U.S. have held Jubilee opening Masses, including Spokane’s on Jan. 4, to rally Catholics to embrace their own spiritual journeys of faith during this momentous Holy Year.

“Yes, we are on a pilgrimage,” Daly said. “It is a way that we journey to a holy site that the destination is God.”

During his homily from the church’s pulpit, Daly offered words of advice to those gathered that Saturday for the year’s journey of faith. 

“Pilgrims should travel light, not carrying any extra baggage,” Daly said. “Essential to a pilgrimage and a Jubilee year is to lighten the load on our conscious by making a good confession. It is an opportunity for us to lessen the burdens we carry in the grace of the sacrament.”

And for one parishioner, Ray Palubicki, who grew up in Spokane as a Catholic, the Jubilee comes back to the one central faith truth for her and an invitation of grace.

“The Jubilee is a lovely reminder why we come (to church and the Lord),” Palubicki said. “God’s love is foundational. We’re guests at his table.”

The ‘Local’ journey

In the Catholic faith, a Jubilee year is a special time in the Church’s tradition encouraging holiness through acts of reconciliation and communion. It marks a time for pilgrimage, prayer and repentance — a special opportunity for grace through the Sacrament of Reconciliation, local pilgrimages and the Jubilee Indulgence with the intention to strengthen and revive faith.

“Let us not be afraid to throw open bright windows of closeness to those who are suffering, of forgiveness, of compassion and reconciliation,” Pope Francis said from the window of the Apostolic Palace on Jan. 5.

Catholics are encouraged to make pilgrimages to Rome to pray, attend missions and events at local churches and do some good deeds — like visiting prisons or nursing homes and taking one day a week to fast from distractions like social media or watching TV. 

Although Daly recognized traveling to Rome to pay homage may not necessarily be practical for most, staying close to home is a viable alternative.  

“Most of us won’t be going to Rome,” Daly emphasized in his comments. “But in this Diocese, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Lourdes is the Jubilee Church (for Eastern Washington Catholics). It can support your journey of faith this year.”

Go forth pilgrim

At the end of the Mass, Daly offered a final prayer at the altar and then gave blessings to attendees in the pews with the sign of the cross as he exited the Cathedral.

Rev. Daniel Barnett of the Spokane Diocese, who assisted Daly as a Mass celebrant, had parting perspectives to share knowing a yearlong spiritual journey laid ahead for the Catholic faithful in his diocese.   

“The Jubilee gives us incredible hope. No one is too far gone to receive grace and mercy especially during this Holy Year,” Barnett said. “There is a real opportunity for real concerted change to occur and that is possible.” 

For Catholic Peter Palubicki, a parish member who came with his four children and wife to the Jubilee opening Mass, there was one distinct memory he’ll remember from this celebration.

“I was so moved by the music — just how uplifting it was,” Palubicki said. “It brings people closer to God.”

Mass hymn, “Allelulia”

Jubilee Information:

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Lourdes (map, confession, mass and adoration times)
Pope’s Decree for Jubilee Year
2025 Jubilee Prayer (available in multiple languages)

Join us in sustaining this essential work or religion reporting—donate today. 

Lisa Ormond
Lisa Ormond
Lisa has a journalism degree from California State University, Northridge. She looks back on her career to date fondly having worked in various California broadcast news organizations, insurance public affairs and at both Washington State University and the University of Idaho. Lisa has an insatiable curiosity, love for learning and a passion for helping and giving to others. Born and raised in urban California, Lisa recently moved to Hayden, Idaho, from Moscow. She is looking forward to embracing this new adventure and calling it home. She cherishes the people, the lifestyle, the vibe and the beauty the Coeur d’ Alene area offers. When not caring for her family, Lisa volunteers, writes poetry, creates pieces of wood and rock art and explores the outdoors, appreciating the nature she encounters. Her daily spiritual growth is a priority in her life, and it’s been a pathway for living peacefully with herself and others.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship
Next article
Photo Essay: Trump car parade celebrates his 47th presidency on the streets

1 COMMENT

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
6 hours ago

Thanks for educating us about what a Jubilee year is Catholic tradition, Lisa. I know of the jubilee year in biblical tradition…the return of land and liberation of slaves and forgiveness of debt every fifty years.

1
Reply

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x