Jubilee Year of Hope celebrated by Spokane area Catholics

News Story Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

On Jan. 4, more than 300 Catholics and visitors attended, welcomed and sang in the start of the 2025 Jubilee Year at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in Spokane with prayer, hymns and Mass celebrated by Diocese of Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly.

“As we begin this Jubilee year in our Diocese, you and I are called to pray for spiritual renewal and let our actions and words reintroduce hope to the world,” Daly said. “You see — a world without God is a world with no hope and without hope, there’s no future.”

The Cathedral church, still adorned in festive Christmas motif including a life-sized manger, red poinsettias, wreaths and candles, provided a majestic backdrop to launch the Holy Year of Jubilee for Eastern Washington Catholics.

The voices of the 22-member Cathedral Choir and accompanying organ and trumpet offered attendees an angelic harmony of sounds throughout the hour celebration.

Entrance hymn, “Songs of Thankfulness and Praise”

The meaning of the Jubilee

The Jubilee is one of the Catholic Church’s most significant celebrations, occurring every 25 years. The 2025 Jubilee theme is “Pilgrims of Hope,” which was designated by Pope Francis.

The 2025 Jubilee officially opened on Dec. 24, 2024, with the rite of Opening of the Holy Door of the Papal Basilica of St. Peter by Pope Francis in the Vatican, and continues to Jan. 6, 2026.

“Indeed, the Jubilee is a new beginning, the possibility for everyone to start anew from God. With the Jubilee we start a new life, a new phase,” Pope Francis said.

Holy year of transformation

Diocese of Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly shares his Jubilee reflections from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes pulpit. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

Over the recent weeks, Catholic dioceses all over the world and U.S. have held Jubilee opening Masses, including Spokane’s on Jan. 4, to rally Catholics to embrace their own spiritual journeys of faith during this momentous Holy Year.

“Yes, we are on a pilgrimage,” Daly said. “It is a way that we journey to a holy site that the destination is God.”

During his homily from the church’s pulpit, Daly offered words of advice to those gathered that Saturday for the year’s journey of faith.

“Pilgrims should travel light, not carrying any extra baggage,” Daly said. “Essential to a pilgrimage and a Jubilee year is to lighten the load on our conscious by making a good confession. It is an opportunity for us to lessen the burdens we carry in the grace of the sacrament.”

And for one parishioner, Ray Palubicki, who grew up in Spokane as a Catholic, the Jubilee comes back to the one central faith truth for her and an invitation of grace.

“The Jubilee is a lovely reminder why we come (to church and the Lord),” Palubicki said. “God’s love is foundational. We’re guests at his table.”

The ‘Local’ journey

In the Catholic faith, a Jubilee year is a special time in the Church’s tradition encouraging holiness through acts of reconciliation and communion. It marks a time for pilgrimage, prayer and repentance — a special opportunity for grace through the Sacrament of Reconciliation, local pilgrimages and the Jubilee Indulgence with the intention to strengthen and revive faith.

“Let us not be afraid to throw open bright windows of closeness to those who are suffering, of forgiveness, of compassion and reconciliation,” Pope Francis said from the window of the Apostolic Palace on Jan. 5.

Catholics are encouraged to make pilgrimages to Rome to pray, attend missions and events at local churches and do some good deeds — like visiting prisons or nursing homes and taking one day a week to fast from distractions like social media or watching TV.

Although Daly recognized traveling to Rome to pay homage may not necessarily be practical for most, staying close to home is a viable alternative.

“Most of us won’t be going to Rome,” Daly emphasized in his comments. “But in this Diocese, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Lourdes is the Jubilee Church (for Eastern Washington Catholics). It can support your journey of faith this year.”

Go forth pilgrim

At the end of the Mass, Daly offered a final prayer at the altar and then gave blessings to attendees in the pews with the sign of the cross as he exited the Cathedral.

Rev. Daniel Barnett of the Spokane Diocese, who assisted Daly as a Mass celebrant, had parting perspectives to share knowing a yearlong spiritual journey laid ahead for the Catholic faithful in his diocese.

“The Jubilee gives us incredible hope. No one is too far gone to receive grace and mercy especially during this Holy Year,” Barnett said. “There is a real opportunity for real concerted change to occur and that is possible.”

For Catholic Peter Palubicki, a parish member who came with his four children and wife to the Jubilee opening Mass, there was one distinct memory he’ll remember from this celebration.

“I was so moved by the music — just how uplifting it was,” Palubicki said. “It brings people closer to God.”

Mass hymn, “Allelulia”

