Local coffee businesses brew support for YWCA, domestic violence survivors 

News Brief by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

Local coffee businesses partner with YWCA to brew support for domestic violence survivors

In an initiative to foster community over competition, six local coffee shops are uniting to ‘pour love’ back into the Spokane community this month.

The businesses have joined together to organize a fundraiser to support the domestic violence programs run by the YWCA Spokane.

The fundraiser will take place through May 31. Each participating coffee shop will offer a specialty drink. A dollar from each sale of the specialty drink will be donated to the YWCA Spokane’s domestic violence programs.

The group known as the Coffee Collective, consists of White Dog Coffee, New Love Coffee, Whistle Stop Coffee Shop, Brew Bros Coffee Bar, Muggies Coffee Co. and Pavilion Coffee.

A representative from White Dog Coffee said, “Our hope through this is to pour love into our community, offer support and spread awareness.”

A punch card to win a gift basket

Along with supporting domestic violence programs, the fundraiser offers a chance for customers to win a prize. Customers will receive a punch on the Coffee Collective punch card each time they purchase a specialty drink. Once the card is complete they may turn it in to any participating coffee shop for a chance to win a gift basket.

“We are delighted to work alongside the Coffee Collective. Their efforts exhibit the power of local businesses giving back to the community by leveraging their influence for social good,” said Briana Berner, YWCA Spokane philanthropy coordinator. “These contributions provide crucial support for our organization and, most importantly, the thousands of domestic violence survivors we serve each year.”

The Spokane community is invited to participate in this fundraiser by trying the array of featured drinks each participating coffee shop will be offering.

Additional donations to help support survivors of domestic violence can be made online at ywcaspokane.org/supportywca/.