Sravasti Abbey’s ‘Explore Buddhism’ retreat helps young adults find peace and confidence

News Brief by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

Sravasti Abbey monastics invite young adults to enjoy 375 acres of healing nature with them during their six-day, young adult Buddhism exploration retreat.

“Young Adults Explore Buddhism” is open to adults 18-29 years of age. The retreat will take place at Sravasti Abbey Monastery in Newport, Washington, from June 14-20.

The retreat offers an opportunity to meet like-minded friends from around the world, meditate in a peaceful environment and ask any Dharma questions.

“We are looking forward to the beautiful fresh perspective, energy and curiosity that people bring, who are not Buddhist, but want to find ways to understand the world they’re in,” said a Sravasti Abbey spokesperson.

About the course

The six-day course includes: daily teaching and discussion with Ven. Thubten Chodron, daily meditations, discussion and service work alongside resident monastics and outdoor work in the Abbey’s forest and gardens.

A spokesperson for Sravasti Abbey said they hope attendees leave with the confidence that they can find the answers, within themselves, to living life in a way that is in accord with their own values.

Ven. Thubten Chodron is an author, teacher and the founder of Sravasti Abbey. She has published a large variety of books on Buddhism. This includes seven volumes in the “Library of Wisdom and Compassion,” which she co-authored with His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

No meditation experience is needed to participate. The monastics ask that attendees come with an open and curious mind and heart.

The young adult retreat is free and open to all within the age category.

For those who interested in learning more about Buddhism before the retreat, the book “Open Heart, Clear Mind” by Ven. Thubten Chodron covers a complete explanation of the Buddhist worldview.

Click here to register for the event. For more information on the retreat visit the the event’s webpage.