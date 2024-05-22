Catholics across Idaho and America unite for first ever Eucharistic pilgrimage

The largest Catholic Eucharistic pilgrimage in U.S. history launched across the country on Pentecost Sunday, May 19, and will travel through Southern Idaho May 27 through May 31. Across the nation, over 100,000 people are expected to participate in this momentous movement of feet and faith.

Rev. Anthony Ujagbo, Parochial Vicar at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow

“The Holy Eucharist which is the Body and Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ is the source and summit of the Christian life,” said the Rev. Anthony Ujagbo, an ordained priest for nearly 12 years, and Parochial Vicar at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. “Therefore, it is the hope and vision of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops that within this year’s Eucharistic pilgrimage, the Eucharist will bring about a spiritual revival among Catholics in the United States.”

Idaho Welcomes National and Local Pilgrims

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage procession will journey across Southern Idaho for five days making eight stops hosted by the Catholic Diocese of Boise. The Idaho cities include Fruitland, Emmett, Boise, Glenns Ferry, Jerome, Rupert, Pocatello and Preston.

Ujagbo said people go on pilgrimages for different reasons.

“Some do it as a ceremonial obligation, some to atone for personal sins, some to gain spiritual insight, some to pray for healing or a miracle, and so on, but a pilgrimage should be a spiritual journey,” he emphasized.

It’s clear there are faithful Idaho Catholics waiting for the procession with devotion and excitement knowing this U.S. pilgrimage is a momentous, remarkable event. Idaho Falls resident and St. Pope John Paul II parish member Barbara Aston is one of them.

“We are so blessed that the Eucharistic journey is passing through our state,” Aston said. “The flame in my heart is kindled as I anticipate accompanying Jesus as he is present in the Eucharist, even for just the short part of the journey that I will be a part of, beginning with mass in Pocatello and proceeding to Preston, Idaho.”

Idaho is part of the St. Junipero “Serra” Western arm of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage route, which is the longest and most challenging of the four cross-country pilgrimage processions. Serra pilgrims left Sunday from San Francisco, California, and will cover over 2,200 miles in 60 days crossing the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains. Minnesota, Connecticut and Texas are the three other U.S. routes starting locations.

Transformative Opportunity Awaits Participants

Likely, there are Catholics and non-Catholics both who may not fully be aware that a peaceful, holy movement of people, prayer and the Blessed Sacrament of Jesus is about to come to their hometowns. What impact this event will have on those who join or catch a glimpse is unknown. But according to Ujagbo, fruits will flow to those who attend especially since Jesus in the Eucharist will be present.

“For us Catholics, the purpose of the Eucharistic pilgrimage is to rekindle, revive and reawaken Catholics’ understanding of the Eucharist and help to put us all on the path of spiritual and physical healing,” he said. “Yet, I strongly believe that a non-Christian or non-Catholic that goes on this pilgrimage by chance will surely have a deep, spiritual experience that will lead to the person’s conversion to Christ, the Catholic faith and total belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.”

Pilgrimage Part of Bigger Catholic Church Renewal

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage is part of an overarching strategy called the National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative that started in 2022 sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. It seeks to unite clergy, parish and diocesan leaders and Catholic followers by renewing hearts and minds through the worship of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. The pilgrimage, along with the five-day, mid-July National Eucharistic Congress event in Indiana immediately following the national procession, anchors the second year of the church’s revival plan. It has been 83 years since the U.S. has held a Eucharistic Congress at the national level.

Pilgrimage Participation Encouraged

Organizers of the Catholic Idaho Eucharistic pilgrimage are enthusiastic about people joining the pilgrimage and attending event activities such as masses, adorations, socials and prayer vigils. “All are welcome!” said Deacon Scott Pearhill, Editor of the Idaho Catholic Register. “However, registration is strongly desired which allows the participant to receive helpful and timely information about pilgrimage updates.”

“I encourage every Catholic within our diocese and the United States to participate in this year’s National Eucharistic pilgrimage happening across the nation. We will surely be revived spiritually. May God bless us all as we make this year’s pilgrimage,” said Ujagbo.

Idaho’s Eucharistic Pilgrimage Stops:

Monday, May 27, Corpus Christi, Fruitland

Tuesday, May 28, Sacred Heart, Emmett and St. John’s Cathedral, Boise

Wednesday, May 29, Our Lady of Limerick, Glenns Ferry and St. Jerome’s, Jerome

Thursday, May 30, St. Nicholas, Rupert and Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Pocatello

Friday, May 31, St. Peter’s, Preston

