Local Groups Organizing Emergency Gaza Rally in Spokane on Saturday

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

Various organizations and concerned community members have called for an emergency rally for Gaza on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Thomas S. Foley Courthouse, 920 W Riverside Ave.

The intent of the rally is to protest ongoing attacks on Palestinians and to stand in solidarity with Palestinians as a community, according to a press release from Jewish Voice for Peace Spokane.

“Israel’s escalating violence, with the approval of United States politicians, has created such terrible displacement and carnage, and it must cease,” the release reads. “Despite the United Nations’ investigations into Israel, our politicians still refuse to commit to a ceasefire. UN human rights experts have even concluded that there are ‘reasonable grounds’ that the state of Israel is currently commiting genocide in Palestine. As U.S taxpayer money continues to funnel into the military industrial complex and into military aid for Israel, it is apparent that the Biden administration is enabling a genocide.”

The event is described as an “emergency rally” calling for a permanent ceasefire.

It will feature speakers from the various organizations sponsoring this event. The Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine will have a booth containing literature about Palestine, as well as practical ways to help Palestinians affected in the conflict.

The organizations sponsoring this event are Jewish Voice for Peace Spokane, Dorothy Day Labor Forum, Spokane Democratic Socialists of America, Veterans for Peace Chapter 35 and Communist Party USA Eastern Washington.