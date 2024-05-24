FāVS Religion News Roundup: May 24

News Story by FāVS News Staff

Spokane Tribe Children raise funds for Pow-Wow

Two Spokane Tribe children, Moq Abramson (9) and Melody Waskahat (10), have been raising money for their community as the Spokane Falls Community College’s 50th annual Pow-Wow head staff. The Pow-Wow committee selects head staff (one man, one woman, one boy, and one girl) to oversee various elements of the event. This year marks the first time Abramson and Waskahat have been chosen for this honor, recognized for their community spirit. The Pow-Wow takes place over two days (Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) at the Spokane Convention Center, 334 West Spokane Falls Blvd. More information here.

Antisemitism in city council meetings

Spokane City Councilmember Jonathan Bingle is using the latest Pride Crosswalk vandalism to also request recognition for antisemitic hate speech he said happens in city council meetings. Since Oct. 7, KHQ reported he said antisemitic and violent rhetoric such as “Globalize the Intifada” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” has been acceptable in city council meetings. He called on other members of the city council and Mayor Lisa Brown to denounce this hate speech and antisemitism. On conservative talk radio 570 KVI, Bingle told Ari Hoffman on his May 22 show no one so far has agreed to do so.

Women’s Circle gathering

Every second Sunday of the month a Women’s Circle gathers at Harmony Woods Retreat Center from 5-8 p.m. On May 26, women are invited around the circle for laughter, song and deep sharing as they support one another through life’s journey. There will be themed activities and once registered, individuals will be given more information. Members attend for free.

‘Vigil for Healing the Earth’

A “Vigil for Healing the Earth” will happen on May 30, from 5:45-6:45 p.m., at the Lilac Bowl in Riverfront Park. Religious leaders will gather together and deliver powerful conversations about healing the Earth and aiding the environment. This event is part of Expo 74’s 50th Anniversary.

Pluralistic Christian chaplains

Spokane County Sheriff’s Chaplains have been active in 2024, supporting wildfire victims, officers and crime victims. Lead Chaplain Robert Kinnune has worked to diversify spiritual support. Currently, all chaplains must be Christians and join the nonprofit Christian Outreach for Police and Their Spouses. Despite Spokane’s predominantly Catholic and Protestant population, non-religious and non-Christian groups have grown. So, the 10-member team emphasizes a pluralistic approach to ministry. FāVS News wrote a feature on this community service just over a year and go.

Redemption Church and neighborhood crime

Pastor Jon Bonetti of Redemption Church said open drug use and vandalism have caused their insurance premiums to skyrocket, forcing them to sell the church. Bonetti noted that crime around the church has worsened significantly, costing them $15,000 in 2023, reported KHQ. Their insurance company dropped them in April 2022 due to the building’s age and area liability. A new carrier quoted $3,000 a month, a 300% increase. This rise has led to operating deficits, necessitating the sale of the church, now listed at $1.6 million, down from $2 million.