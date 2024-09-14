Ask an EOC Christian: Did any church father talk against Hinduism?

Commentary by Nicholas Damascus | FāVS News

Author’s note: There is very little written about Hinduism from any Orthodox sources. However, in an attempt to respond to the question, perhaps we can compare as best as possible the “general understanding” of the Hindu faith to the Eastern Orthodox faith. The following general description of Hinduism may not be entirely accurate nor complete, and therefore I would advise anyone for a more complete understanding of Hinduism to reference Hinduism in Wikipedia and reference FāVS NEWS’ “ASK a Hindu” columns by Sreedharani Nandagopal and Himani Agrawal.

Characteristics of Hinduism

Hindus collectively are the third-largest religious grouping, with about 1 billion adherence. It originated in India and is among the oldest living religions. Diverse and inclusive: Hinduism encompasses a wide range of beliefs, practices and philosophies. It’s often called a “family of religions” due to its many paths to spiritual fulfillment.

Some Hindus believe there is only one God, Brahman (“God” the universe), and everything and everyone is a part of him, including their eternal soul. Salvation consists in realizing this fact: When one dies, they are absorbed back into the oblivion of non-personality.

The concept of samsara, the cycle of birth, death and rebirth (reincarnation), is central to Hindu belief. One’s karma (actions) influences one’s reincarnation. This belief in reincarnation is a fundamental aspect of Hinduism.

Most Hindus believe in karma, a sort of universal justice that rewards those who do good and punishes those who do evil. This belief in justice is not necessarily the act of a God but rather a reflection of the laws of nature, shaping the moral and ethical behavior of adherents.

One’s karma influences reincarnation, so a truly good person may become reincarnated in the next life as a higher caste member. Likewise, an evil person may be reincarnated into a lower caste or even as an animal.

The Orthodox Faith

In the Orthodox faith, there is no reincarnation or rebirth. Individuals retain their identity in the next life and are not consumed by the cosmic universe.

Orthodox Christianity teaches that there is one triune God: the Father, who is the impetus of creation; the Son, who is the creator; and the Holy Spirit, who is the perfector of creation.

The Son became man, and through his life, death and resurrection, he revealed that God is love coming into the creation in an effort to save/redeem all of mankind. He founded the Ancient Christian Church, which exists today, where one can directly experience God through the sacramental life of the Holy Spirit of God.

Orthodox Christians teach that we are here to become more like Christ by his grace and mercy, which they experience through theosis. Salvation begins when one seeks entrance into the Kingdom of God through repentance and baptism.

As Orthodox Christians, we believe in the profession of faith known as the Nicene Creed, established by the early ancient Church when the Church was one.

List of books for inquirers

“Our Thoughts Determine Our Lives” by Elder Thaddeus

“The Orthodox Way” by Metropolitan Kallistos Ware

“The Mystical Theology of the Eastern Orthodox Church” by Vladimir Lossky

“Courage to Pray by Metropolitan” by Anthony Bloom

“Knowledge of God” by Harry Boosalis

“Toolkit for Spiritual Growth (Prayer, Fasting, and Almsgiving”) by Father Evan Armatas

