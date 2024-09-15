Ask a Jew: How do I connect more to ethnic Jewish heritage?

Question: How do I connect more to ethnic Jewish heritage? I’m not a religious person and not interested in being religious, but I want to connect to my Jewish heritage and culture and would love some advice.

What questions do you have about Judaism? Submit them online, or fill out the form below.

Commentary by Hyphen Parent | FāVS News

Reaching out to a local rabbi is probably the best way to go. You might try calling or emailing a local synagogue and posing this question. They can direct you to their introduction to Judaism classes, or groups, or parties and events to celebrate holidays. Often, you can just schedule a meeting and talk to the rabbi about your curiosity and goals.

The history and cultures within Judaism can be very complex; so it’s really best to start with someone who has a wealth of knowledge. Jewish culture and traditions can vary based on where people settled. So if you’re looking to connect to your family’s past, it’s best to have someone guide you based on your own specific background.

There are tons of books, social media accounts, blogs and other resources. However, so much misinformation exists out there. Having a rabbi who understands what you’re looking for and who can help suggest further reading or introduce you to groups or people could be very helpful.

You can find Orthodox synagogues here: https://www.ou.org/synagogue-finder/

Conservative synagogues found here: https://uscj.org/network/

Reform congregations found here: https://reformjudaism.org/urj-congregations

Reconstructionist synagogues and havruot found here: https://www.reconstructingjudaism.org/directory/

Chabad Jewish centers found here: https://www.chabad.org/jewish-centers/

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.