fbpx
58.6 F
Spokane
Sunday, September 15, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeCommentaryAskAsk a Jew: How do I connect more to ethnic Jewish heritage?
CommentaryAsk

Ask a Jew: How do I connect more to ethnic Jewish heritage?

By: Hyphen Parent

Date:

34

Related stories

Ask

Ask an EOC Christian: Did any church father talk against Hinduism?

This Ask an Eastern Orthodox Christian column explores what the EOC Church and Church Fathers say about Hinduism, as well as a comparison of the two faiths.
Local News

Homecoming of the heart: Rev. Patrick Hamm’s 1st Anniversary at the church of his roots

The Rev. Patrick Hamm to celebrate his first pastoral anniversary at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Learn about his deep roots and connection to the church.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 13

Discover upcoming Spokane events: SNAP's Pajama Party, Sravasti Abbey's open house, plus urgent needs at local food banks and YWCA's domestic violence awareness initiatives. Learn how to get involved and support your community.
National News

Guide to the US Presidential candidates: What they say about faith

Discover insights into the 2022 US presidential election. Find out about the nominees, the significance of moral values, and the role of religion in politics.
Commentary

From dream home to reality check: Navigating the edge of homelessness at 62

Addressing the issue of homelessness in America and our struggle to find viable solutions. A personal perspective on the importance of having a home.

Our Sponsors

spot_img

Ask a Jew: How do I connect more to ethnic Jewish heritage?

Question: How do I connect more to ethnic Jewish heritage? I’m not a religious person and not interested in being religious, but I want to connect to my Jewish heritage and culture and would love some advice.

What questions do you have about Judaism? Submit them online, or fill out the form below. 

Commentary by Hyphen Parent | FāVS News

Reaching out to a local rabbi is probably the best way to go. You might try calling or emailing a local synagogue and posing this question. They can direct you to their introduction to Judaism classes, or groups, or parties and events to celebrate holidays. Often, you can just schedule a meeting and talk to the rabbi about your curiosity and goals. 

The history and cultures within Judaism can be very complex; so it’s really best to start with someone who has a wealth of knowledge. Jewish culture and traditions can vary based on where people settled. So if you’re looking to connect to your family’s past, it’s best to have someone guide you based on your own specific background.

There are tons of books, social media accounts, blogs and other resources. However, so much misinformation exists out there. Having a rabbi who understands what you’re looking for and who can help suggest further reading or introduce you to groups or people could be very helpful. 

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Ask a Jew

What questions do you have about Judaism? Fill out the form below and our writer will get back to you by writing a column in response.

Name
Optional
Optional
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Hyphen Parent
Hyphen Parent
Dorothy-Ann Parent (better known as Hyphen) is a writer, a traditional Jew, a seeker of justice, a lover of stories and someone who’s best not left unattended in a bookshop or animal shelter.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Ask an EOC Christian: Did any church father talk against Hinduism?
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x