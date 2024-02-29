Ask a Hindu: Why Do You Not Believe in a God?

Why, as a Hindu, do you not believe in a God and everything in the universe indicates his existence?

Commentary by Himani Agrawal | FāVS News

Thank you for this question.

We believe in “Paramatma,” that is ultimate energy from which everything comes. It includes prakarti (nature) and living beings (everything that has life).

There is a mutually dependent relationship between all of us. If this delicate balance is disturbed it results in natural calamity. This is the basic underlying principle on which the dharma and karma are based.

When you see whole universe as the existence of God, you automatically become mindful of your actions and their impact on others. You are more aware of your responsibilities rather than rights. And,you have gratitude and respect for everything around you. You take what you need and conserve it for future generations.

This is the reason why rivers, mountains, soil and animals all are worshipped. They all have vibrations, energy, that is connected to us whether we realize it or not.

There is no need to talk about sustainability, climate change, equality, rights, etc., as separate issues, as they are part of your mindset. When you understand that we all are interconnected and accept this, everything automatically is in balance.

Hope this answers your question.

These are the personal views of the writer.

