Thursday, February 29, 2024
Ask a Hindu: Why Do You Not Believe in a God?

By: Himani Agrawal

Ask a Hindu: Why Do You Not Believe in a God?

What do you want to ask a Hindu?  Fill out the form below or submit your question online

Why, as a Hindu, do you not believe in a God and everything in the universe indicates his existence?

Commentary by Himani Agrawal | FāVS News

Thank you for this question.

We believe in “Paramatma,” that is ultimate energy from which everything comes. It includes prakarti (nature) and living beings (everything that has life).

There is a mutually dependent relationship between all of us. If this delicate balance is disturbed it results in natural calamity. This is the basic underlying principle on which the dharma and karma are based.

When you see whole universe as the existence of God, you automatically become mindful of your actions and their impact on others. You are more aware of your responsibilities rather than rights. And,you have gratitude and respect for everything around you. You take what you need and conserve it for future generations.

This is the reason why rivers, mountains, soil and animals all are worshipped. They all have vibrations, energy, that is connected to us whether we realize it or not. 

There is no need to talk about sustainability, climate change, equality, rights, etc., as separate issues, as they are part of your mindset. When you understand that we all are interconnected and accept this, everything automatically is in balance.

Hope this answers your question.

These are the personal views of the writer.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Himani Agrawal
Himani Agrawal
Himani Agrawal is the president of the Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center. She has a master's degree in Business Administration from India. She is well traveled and has lived on three different continents. Through her travels and personal experiences, she has developed understanding and respect for different faiths. She believes that communities strengthen when they share each other’s culture.

