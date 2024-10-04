FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 4

News Story by FāVS Staff

Gonzaga LGBTQ+ Resource Center turns 20

Gonzaga University’s Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary this October. Opened in 2004, the center was the first dedicated LGBTQ+ resource center at a Jesuit university in the United States. The celebration includes a Lavender Mass and Welcome Social on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day, followed by a gala dinner on Oct. 12 at the Hemmingson Center Ballroom.

Since its inception with a single AmeriCorps volunteer, the Lincoln Center has grown significantly, now offering various programs and resources for LGBTQ+ students and allies. As the center enters its third decade, it will welcome a new director, Brandon Haddock, whose background in human ecology and focus on underserved populations will guide the center’s future initiatives, according to a press release.

Nigerian American Week declared by Spokane mayor

The mayor of Spokane, Lisa Brown, has signed a Proclamation declaring Oct. 1-7 as Nigerian American Week, to be celebrated annually in the city. The proclamation, announced on Sept. 30, recognizes the significant contributions of the Nigerian American community to Spokane’s social, economic and cultural landscape. As part of the celebration, the Nigerian flag was hoisted at the City Council, symbolizing respect and acknowledgment of Nigerian heritage.

The Nigerian American Association of the Inland Northwest (NAAINW), led by President Damian Unogu, represented the Nigerian community at the event. Brown praised the community for their commitment to Spokane’s development and urged other stakeholders to follow their example. In response, NAAINW representatives expressed appreciation for the recognition and outlined their plans to foster cultural understanding, empower future generations and strengthen community ties in Spokane over the next five years.

Reimagine Spokane workshops to take place throughout October

A series of Reimagine Spokane workshops begins this month, aiming to foster a more inclusive future for the Spokane community. The weekly session began Oct. 2 and will continue through to Oct. 30 and will cover diverse topics including housing and homelessness, refugees and immigrants, health equity, intersectional communities and environmental justice.

Organized in collaboration with numerous community partners, the workshops will feature discussions with community organizers, explore solutions for building a more inclusive Spokane, educate participants on advocacy opportunities and promote voter engagement. Sessions will be held at various locations across Spokane, including SNAP Whistalks Way, Spokane City Hall and Gonzaga University. Food will be provided, and interested participants are encouraged to RSVP for the events.

Habitat-Spokane’s Women Build event starts this week

From Oct. 9-12, Habitat-Spokane will host its Women Build 2 event in Spokane Valley. This hands-on opportunity invites volunteers to engage in the home-building process alongside individuals in Habitat’s Homeownership Program. No prior experience is necessary — just a willingness to help families achieve homeownership. While the focus is on gender equity, all volunteers are welcome. Seven of the eight shifts available to volunteer for are full. The evening shift on Oct. 12 still has 17 spots left. Registration costs $50 and can be done online.

Women Build aims to highlight the challenges women face, particularly in housing, as 60% of Habitat-Spokane families are single-parent households led by women. Since 1974, women have gained the legal right to purchase homes without a male co-signer, yet disparities persist, according to the event website. With rising home prices in Spokane and many families juggling multiple jobs, this initiative seeks to dismantle barriers and support women in becoming homeowners.

Reforest Spokane Day 2024 restores the environment

The Lands Council will host Reforest Spokane Day 2024 at the James T. Slavin Conservation Area on Oct. 12. This event invites volunteers of all ages to help restore native tree populations. This initiative aims to enhance the region’s ecological balance and engage the community in environmental stewardship. Participants can choose between two shifts: 9-11 a.m. or 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Attendees should dress for the weather and may bring a shovel, though some will be provided. Refreshments, including treats from Rocket Bakery and coffee from Roast House, will be available. For registration, visit the event’s website.

Women of Achievement 2025 nominations deadline extended

YWCA Spokane extended the nomination deadline for their 2025 Women of Achievement Award to Oct. 11. This award recognizes an outstanding individual who fosters arts or culture in significant ways in the community. To nominate someone, visit their website.

Sharing the Dharma Day Oct. 13

Join the Sravasti Abbey Community for their next Sharing the Dharma Day on Oct. 13 from 10 a.mm-3:30 p.m. This monthly event welcomes newcomers and friends to explore the Buddha’s teachings and foster community fellowship. The day features a guided meditation (no experience needed), a Dharma talk and a vegetarian potluck lunch (please avoid garlic and onions). Discussions will focus on themes from “An Open-hearted Life” by Ven. Thubten Chodron and Russell Kolts. All backgrounds are welcome to enhance their lives with these teachings. Registration recommended. The program is free. However, donations appreciated.

Some summaries have been created with help of AI. Staff still carefully edited material for content quality and publication standards.