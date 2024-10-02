On the dangers of mockery

Guest column post by Andy Pope

“Drive out the mocker, and conflict will depart;

even quarreling and insults will cease.”

— Proverbs 22:10

I may be terribly old-fashioned, but I was always taught never to mock someone for what they believe — even if we disagree with them vehemently, and even if what they believe seems absolutely ludicrous.

I have long been influenced by a verse in the Bible that reads: “Do not rejoice when your enemy falls, and let not your heart be glad when he stumbles, lest the LORD see it and be displeased, and He turn away His wrath from him.”

That’s Proverbs 24:16-17, and it was written by a guy named Solomon — a pretty smart guy. I read his stuff all the time. Whether you believe in God or not, basically what’s being said here is: “Be a good sport.”

Now if there’s a God in heaven, these words make a strong suggestion. If we want a certain political opponent to lose, the route to their failure is not by mocking them.

Personally, I would like to see the society return to time-honored values that in former generations were the glue that held this society together. “A house divided against itself cannot stand” may be a good place to start. And how about: “United we stand, divided we fall?”

If we can’t unite ourselves for the life of us, at least we can be courteous towards those with whom we disagree. Mockery is not only discourteous — it’s downright bad energy. No problem has ever been solved by it, and it has caused a lot of people a lot of hurt and pain.

But because I dropped out of the political arena several months ago, this is the closest to a political statement you will hear me make.

I’ve been reading the book of Amos the Prophet, describing a society very much like ours, and concluding in Chapter 5, verse 13: “Therefore, the reasonable man keeps silent, because the times are evil.”

Well, I guess I just had to say my piece, didn’t I? I’ll shut up and play the piano from now on — I promise.