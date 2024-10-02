fbpx
Commentary

On the dangers of mockery

By: Andy Pope

Date:

176

Silhouettes of two men laughing at a sad man pointing a finger at him. / Photo concept by Silhouettes of two men laughing at a sad man pointing a finger at him. / Photo concept by Prazisss (DepositPhotos)

On the dangers of mockery

Guest column post by Andy Pope

“Drive out the mocker, and conflict will depart;
even quarreling and insults will cease.”
Proverbs 22:10

I may be terribly old-fashioned, but I was always taught never to mock someone for what they believe — even if we disagree with them vehemently, and even if what they believe seems absolutely ludicrous.

I have long been influenced by a verse in the Bible that reads: “Do not rejoice when your enemy falls, and let not your heart be glad when he stumbles, lest the LORD see it and be displeased, and He turn away His wrath from him.”

That’s Proverbs 24:16-17, and it was written by a guy named Solomon — a pretty smart guy. I read his stuff all the time. Whether you believe in God or not, basically what’s being said here is: “Be a good sport.”

Now if there’s a God in heaven, these words make a strong suggestion. If we want a certain political opponent to lose, the route to their failure is not by mocking them.

Personally, I would like to see the society return to time-honored values that in former generations were the glue that held this society together. “A house divided against itself cannot stand” may be a good place to start. And how about: “United we stand, divided we fall?”

If we can’t unite ourselves for the life of us, at least we can be courteous towards those with whom we disagree. Mockery is not only discourteous — it’s downright bad energy. No problem has ever been solved by it, and it has caused a lot of people a lot of hurt and pain.

But because I dropped out of the political arena several months ago, this is the closest to a political statement you will hear me make.

I’ve been reading the book of Amos the Prophet, describing a society very much like ours, and concluding in Chapter 5, verse 13: “Therefore, the reasonable man keeps silent, because the times are evil.”

Well, I guess I just had to say my piece, didn’t I? I’ll shut up and play the piano from now on — I promise.

Andy Pope
Andy Popehttps://edeninbabylon.com
Andy Pope is a freelance writer currently residing in Moscow, Idaho. His unique perspective has been published on FāVS News throughout the past five years, as well as on Classism Exposed, Berkeleyside, Street Spirit News, U.U. Class Conversations and Religion Unplugged. An accomplished pianist and lifelong musical theatre person, Andy is also the author of "Eden in Babylon," a musical about youth homelessness in urban America. He recently started a new YouTube Channel, which you can find here.

Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
14 hours ago

Well, Andy, I hope you don't shut up! Your provervial warnings against mockery are worth hearing. Too often in the private as well as the public sphere, people resort to mockery and sarcasm to score points and put others down.

Andrew Michael Pope
Andrew Michael Pope
9 hours ago
Reply to  Walter A Hesford

I've noticed this. Obama had something good to say about this: "Are you really about making change? Or are you only trying to fit in with people who already believe what you do?" Too often we go overboard in our desire to be accepted in our social group. Thanks for your insights.

