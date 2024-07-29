Sailing through storms: Faith, fear & the other boats on the Sea of Galilee

On Sunday, June 23, my church and many other Protestant and Catholic churches shared the Gospel of Mark’ story of Jesus and his disciples crossing the Sea of Galilee. Here’s how it begins: “… when evening had come, he said to them, ‘Let us go across to the other side. And leaving the crowd behind, they took him with them in the boat, just as he was. Other boats were with him.” (Mark 4:35-36 NRSV)

Then a great wind storm arises, swamping the boat, as Jesus sleeps in the stern. The terrified disciples wake Jesus and ask, “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing? Jesus “rebukes the wind,” and it ceases.” He calls the sea to “Be still,” and it is. Jesus suggests that the fear of the disciples reveals their lack of faith. The awe-struck disciples wonder, “Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey?” (Mark 4:37-41)

Lack of faith or just the storms of life?

Our pastor preached that Jesus is with us as we face the storms of life. Other commentators focus on the lack of faith of the disciples, of us; still others on the disciples’ final question. The dynamic action on the boat with Jesus and his disciples is certainly the story’s center, but ever since June 23 my mind has circled back and out to those other boats with Jesus on the Sea of Galilee.

When Matthew and Luke present this story in their Gospels, they make no mention of these other boats, nor do we hear about them again in Mark. Who was on these other boats? What does it mean that they were with Jesus? What is their significance for us now at sea in life? Am I on one of those other boats? Are you?

Perhaps those on these other boats are people who did not want to be left behind on the shore, wanting to explore further an emerging movement. Later in Mark’s Gospel, someone on one of those other boats may be the person who casts out demons in Jesus’ name. The disciples try to stop him because he is not one of them. “’Do not stop him,’ says Jesus, ‘for no one who does a deed of power in my name will be able soon afterward to speak evil of me. Whoever is not against us is for us.’” (Mark 9:38-40)

No monopoly on Jesus’ power

Those on the same boat as Jesus do not have a monopoly on his power, his mission. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells of a king who informs righteous folk who have fed him when he was hungry, gave him drink when he was thirsty, welcomed him when he was a stranger, clothed him when he was naked, nursed him when he was sick and visited him in prison that they have inherited his kingdom.

The righteous folk ask, whenever did we do this? The king replies, “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to the least of those in my family, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:34-40).

The implication is even people who do not know that they are serving the Lord are doing so if they are serving their fellow human beings. Perhaps these are some of the people on those other boats.

The boat worth boarding

In my mind’s eye I see boatloads of virtuous Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhist, freethinkers, “illegal” immigrants, etc., crossing that stormy sea. On the other side there may be new dangers and difficulties and different cultures to encounter and learn from.

In Buddhist tradition, there is a boat that carries those with faith to enlightenment. The great 16th century Chinese novel by Wu Cheng’en, “The Journey to the West,” presents pilgrims who must have faith to be ferried on a bottomless boat, piloted by the Welcoming Lord Buddha. As they cross over, the pilgrims see their old bodies drop off and drift down river. This seems analogous to letting go of one’s fears and ego to serve others, to losing a life to gain a new one.

This surely is another boat worth boarding.

