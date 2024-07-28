Salvation Army seeks volunteers for annual ‘Backpack for Kids’ event

News brief by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

The Salvation Army Spokane needs volunteers to help prepare and distribute supplies at their 15th Annual Backpack for Kids” event in Spokane.

In preparation for backpack distribution, The Salvation Army will be holding Burst-A-Bus from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Aug. 2 at three Fred Meyers across Spokane.

“This is an ideal volunteer opportunity for groups such as sports teams, DECA teams and other types of clubs. It is also great for families and parents who want to get their kids to understand what volunteering is all about,” said Director of Development Citadel Heide Wehr.

Where volunteers most needed

Volunteers are wanted most at the Fred Meyers on Thor Street and Sprague Avenue.

Shifts are available in four hour increments between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Volunteers will be expected to interact with shoppers, hand out flyers and help organize the donations.

According to Wehr, they are most in need of college and wide-ruled composition notebooks, spiral notes and loose leaf paper, color pencils, markers, crayons and backpacks.

“Extra backpacks means an extra person served,” Wehr said.

The “Backpack For Kids” distribution event will take place on Aug. 14, at 204 E. Indiana Ave in front of The Salvation Army Food Pantry.

Volunteer shifts are available in four hour increments from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. for anyone age 16 and older.

“Volunteers are needed from 2 p.m. to close to distribute backpacks, check people in, hand out food and run water,” Wehr said.

According to Wehr, she is searching for a mascot for the event. The costume will be provided. Wehr just needs someone special to put it on.

There will be sun coverings for the afternoon shift locations. Water breaks and water will be provided for volunteers as well, Wehr said.

“This is one of the most rewarding volunteer opportunities you can do. The smiles on the kids’ faces when they get the backpack, open it up and see all the free stuff inside, is just precious,” Wehr said.

To find more information or sign up to volunteer visit The Spokane Salvation Army and click on “volunteer in this community.”