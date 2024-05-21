‘Fearless Living’ Life Coach Rhonda Britten to speak at Unity on May 26

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Emmy Award-winning life coach Rhonda Britten will speak at Unity Spiritual Center, 2900 S. Bernard St., May 26 at 10 a.m.

Britten’s motivational talk will be on Fearless Living, the title of one of her best-selling books. She will share her struggles and how she overcame them to become a successful entrepreneur and life coach.

“’Fearless Living’ has the potential to neutralize any fear-based habits standing between you and the fulfillment of your destiny,” Unity said in their Facebook description of the talk.

You’ll leave the center feeling inspired and empowered to act and overcome the obstacles in your path, Unity said.

Named “America’s Favorite Life Coach,” Britten trained under the Rev. Michael Beckwith, founder of Agape International Spiritual Center. She is a recurring guest on Oprah and was the first life coach on television in the world.

She has been a vehicle in changing lives in over 600 episodes of reality television and the author of four bestsellers. She studied “A Course in Miracles,” has been a long-time meditator and devotes herself to a spirit-led life.

“Rhonda Britten has risen from the ashes of genuine catastrophe. She has seen the deepest darkness and found her way beyond it,” Marianne Williamson said on Britten’s website. “Hers was not an easy path, by any means. What she has accomplished within herself, and now helps others to accomplish as well, is nothing short of miraculous.”

The talk will also be live on Unity’s website.

For more information about Britten, visit www.FearlessLiving.org.