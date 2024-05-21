fbpx
59.8 F
Spokane
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomeNews'Fearless Living' Life Coach Rhonda Britten to speak at Unity on May...
News

‘Fearless Living’ Life Coach Rhonda Britten to speak at Unity on May 26

By: FāVS News

Date:

77

Related stories

Commentary

Get mad, be sad and get busy: Navigating life’s unexpected turns

Navigating life's unexpected turns: A personal journey of growth and resilience in the face of challenges and disappointments.
Local News

Spokane Pride unveils ‘Pride History and Remembrance Project’

Discover the new Pride History and Remembrance Project at Spokane Pride. Explore exhibits showcasing LGBTQ+ history.
Commentary

Pope Francis calls all people to care for the earth

Discover the impact of Pope Francis' encyclical Laudato Si', which emphasizes the importance of earth care and urges action against climate change.
Commentary

Spiritual Beings: Explore Baha’i Views on Life Beyond Death

Learn about the Baha'i belief in spiritual beings and the next world. Explore the concept of life after death and the freedom of the soul.
Local News

Matt Shea hosts ‘Season of Revival’ events with Christian nationalists

As 2024 election nears, Matt Shea will host events with Christian nationalists like Michael Flynn, to reshape America into Christian nation.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img

‘Fearless Living’ Life Coach Rhonda Britten to speak at Unity on May 26

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Emmy Award-winning life coach Rhonda Britten will speak at Unity Spiritual Center, 2900 S. Bernard St., May 26 at 10 a.m.

Britten’s motivational talk will be on Fearless Living, the title of one of her best-selling books. She will share her struggles and how she overcame them to become a successful entrepreneur and life coach.

“’Fearless Living’ has the potential to neutralize any fear-based habits standing between you and the fulfillment of your destiny,” Unity said in their Facebook description of the talk.

You’ll leave the center feeling inspired and empowered to act and overcome the obstacles in your path, Unity said.

Named “America’s Favorite Life Coach,” Britten trained under the Rev. Michael Beckwith, founder of Agape International Spiritual Center. She is a recurring guest on Oprah and was the first life coach on television in the world.

She has been a vehicle in changing lives in over 600 episodes of reality television and the author of four bestsellers. She studied “A Course in Miracles,” has been a long-time meditator and devotes herself to a spirit-led life.

“Rhonda Britten has risen from the ashes of genuine catastrophe. She has seen the deepest darkness and found her way beyond it,” Marianne Williamson said on Britten’s website. “Hers was not an easy path, by any means. What she has accomplished within herself, and now helps others to accomplish as well, is nothing short of miraculous.”

The talk will also be live on Unity’s website.

For more information about Britten, visit www.FearlessLiving.org.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Spokane Pride unveils ‘Pride History and Remembrance Project’
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x