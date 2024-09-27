FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 27

News Story by FāVS Staff

103 U.S. lawmakers seek Justice for Seattle resident killed in West Bank

A bipartisan group of 103 U.S. lawmakers, including eight from Washington state, has called for an independent investigation into the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Seattle resident and University of Washington graduate. Eygi was killed during a protest in the West Bank earlier this month. The lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland, challenging the Israel Defense Forces’ preliminary finding that Eygi was likely hit unintentionally by IDF fire during a “violent riot.” The letter argues this assessment contradicts credible eyewitness accounts suggesting the shooting was intentional and unprovoked.

The Washington state signatories, all Democrats, include Representatives Adam Smith, Pramila Jayapal, Rick Larsen, Suzan DelBene, Kim Schrier, Marilyn Strickland and Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. This follows a similar letter sent by Murray and Jayapal on Sept. 11. The latest letter, now available for public viewing, underscores growing concern among U.S. lawmakers about the circumstances surrounding Eygi’s death and calls for a thorough, independent investigation into the incident.

Sen. Murray wants to guarantee abortion access, even in states with restrictions

Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) introduced a resolution in the Senate this week aimed at guaranteeing abortion access to protect pregnant individuals’ lives, including in states with post-Roe abortion restrictions. The resolution, co-sponsored by 40 Democrats, was blocked by Senate Republicans on Tuesday. Murray’s move came in response to recent reports of two women’s deaths in Georgia, attributed to the state’s abortion ban. In her floor speech, Murray emphasized the urgency of the issue, citing rising maternal death rates in Texas following its abortion ban implementation. She criticized Republicans for not taking action to protect women’s access to emergency healthcare, including abortion care.

Despite Murray’s efforts, Republican Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) objected to the resolution on behalf of his party. Murray countered Lankford’s claims, asserting that women in America are suffering and dying not due to lack of medical knowledge, but because doctors are unsure if Republicans will allow them to provide necessary care. The blocking of this resolution adds to a series of similar actions by Senate Republicans, who have also recently opposed bills related to IVF access and contraception rights.

Homelessness roundtable with Spokane City Council takes place Oct. 1

Spokane City Council Members will host a community roundtable discussion on Oct. 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave., to gather feedback on several ordinances related to homelessness.

Topics will include “Good Neighbor Agreements,” “Ban the Address” policies and the siting of city-owned shelters. The roundtable will bring together Council members and various community stakeholders to provide input before the Council takes further action on these issues impacting those experiencing homelessness in the area.

Local veteran surprised with new home

Christopher Weichman — a retired U.S. Air Force veteran — was surprised with the gift of a new home in Spokane, The Spokesman-Review reported this week. Expecting an interview, Weichman arrived to find a crowd celebrating his selection for a free house, built by Lennar in collaboration with veteran organizations Operation Finally Home and Beyond the Barracks.

Weichman, a Bronze Star recipient and former SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) instructor, was medically discharged in 2018 due to injuries sustained during service. Despite chronic pain from multiple injuries, he continued his commitment to helping others, running a survival school and teaching self-defense. Grateful for the new home, Weichman expressed his intent to pay it forward, remarking on his dedication to serving his country and his appreciation for the community’s support.

Gonzaga University’s Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment will host the sixth annual Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum on Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. in the Globe Room of Cataldo Hall.

The non-partisan event invites candidates for Spokane county commissioner, U.S. Congressional District 5 representative and state legislative districts 3 and 6 to discuss their positions on global warming and related policies. The forum, moderated by Institute director Brian G. Henning, aims to inform voters about candidates’ views on climate issues affecting the Inland Northwest. The event is free and open to the public, with registration available at Gonzaga.edu/CandidatesClimateChangeForum.

FeastFest celebrates 3rd year

Feast World Kitchen’s 3rd Annual FeastFest celebrates culture and cuisine with 12 international dishes from renowned chefs. Guests will enjoy free food samples, performances and children’s entertainment on Sept. 29 from 12-5 p.m. Featured dishes include Ethiopian Doro Wot Stew, Syrian Falafel, Afghan Kofta, and more. The event will take place outside next to the FWK restaurant at 1321 W. 3rd Ave.

You check out more events happening this next week on the FāVS News website.