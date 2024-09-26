CAIR-WA 2024 survey reveals over 91% of WA Muslims face discrimination

News Brief by FāVS Staff

The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-WA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, published a report on Sept. 25, detailing findings from their 2024 Washington Muslim Survey.

In April of 2024, CAIR-WA surveyed 684 Muslims over the age of 13 living in Washington, receiving 542 complete responses.

The report covers demographics, experiences of discrimination and policy engagement among Muslims 13 and older living in Washington state.

The findings provide information about the identities, experiences and needs of Washington’s Muslim community. This includes showing 91.7% of respondents had experienced discrimination, and 82.5% had experienced discrimination within the past year.

“It is imperative that our leaders consider this data in their decision-making processes to create inclusive policies that promote equity and protect the rights of all communities in our state,” said Najma Osman, Policy Associate at CAIR-WA in a press release.

By illuminating the diverse experiences and challenges faced by Muslims in Washington, this survey equips CAIR-WA to engage effectively with lawmakers, Osman added.

More stats and conclusions

Nearly 40% of respondents reported experiencing heightened discrimination since Oct. 7, 2023, when the current and ongoing violence against Gaza began.

The survey showed Palestine leads as the most frequently picked policy priority for Muslims in Washington. However, over half of them are not comfortable making demands of those who represent them, according to the survey’s executive summary. This led the report authors to conclude elected officials should intentionally reach out to the Muslim population they represent.

“Without Muslims’ voices being meaningfully included, legislators will fail at creating truly sustainable, just, and inclusive policy,” the survey report authors write.

CAIR-WA plans to administer this survey periodically to maintain up-to-date and longitudinal data.

From January to June 2024, CAIR’s national office documented 4,951 incoming bias complaints nationwide. This was a 69% increase over the same period in 2023.

Earlier this year, CAIR-National also released its 2024 civil rights report. It revealed the highest number of complaints it has ever received in its 30-year history.

Titled “Fatal: The Resurgence of Anti-Muslim Hate,” the report documented 8,061 complaints.

Nearly half of all complaints received in 2023 were reported in the final three months of the year.