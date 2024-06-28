FāVS Religion News Roundup: June 28

News story by FāVS News Staff

Moscow’s Christ Church celebrates Roe v. Wade’s overturning

A “Life Day Block Party” commemorating the anniversary of Roe v. Wade’s overturning drew hundreds to downtown Moscow, Idaho, on Monday, including both supporters and protesters. The event, organized by local businesses RedBalloon and Bohnet Music Academy (both tied to Christ Church) closed part of Main Street and featured food, hymn singing and a toast to the Supreme Court decision. Organizer Jacob Rush described it in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News as a pro-life celebration, stating, “We believe life is a gift from God.”

The event sparked controversy, with approximately 50 abortion-rights protesters gathering in response. Some local business owners, like Carrie and Debbie Lee of Intrigue, closed their shops in protest, expressing concerns about divisiveness and disruption to downtown businesses. Protesters displayed signs supporting abortion rights and criticizing Idaho’s abortion bans. Despite heated arguments, the block party concluded without major incidents, while passing vehicles honked in support of both sides.

Spokane Friends honors 400th birthday of George Fox

July marks the 400th birthday of George Fox, a co-founder of Quakerism. Spokane Friends, Spokane’s Quaker meeting house, honors Fox and fellow founder Margaret Fell by welcoming everyone. Community member Lois Kieffaber notes, in a KHQ article, the community’s inclusiveness, with everyone having a space to speak. Anyone can also participate in a meeting or the community regardless of their spirituality. Established in 1952, Spokane Friends emphasizes Quaker values of simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality and stewardship (SPICES).

Supreme Court poised to temporarily allow emergency abortions in Idaho

The Supreme Court appears ready to temporarily allow emergency abortions in Idaho when a woman’s health is at risk, based on a briefly posted opinion. This unsigned opinion dismissed the case on procedural grounds, without addressing the merits. The decision would reinstate a lower court’s ruling that paused Idaho’s near-total abortion ban, allowing hospitals to perform emergency abortions to protect the mother’s health.

The central issue, according to The New York Times’ reporting, is whether a federal law mandating emergency care overrides Idaho’s strict abortion ban. The document’s final status is unclear, but it suggests a 6-3 split among the justices. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson partially dissented, arguing the federal law should immediately override Idaho’s ban. The liberal justices, along with Justices Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice Roberts, concurred, while Justices Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch dissented. Abortion rights advocates, though pleased, cautioned that the issue remains unresolved. The case highlights ongoing legal battles over state abortion bans post-Roe v. Wade.

LDS Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to Spokane’s Salvation Army

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped address the dramatic increase in need for food in the region by donating 40,000 pounds of shelf stable food to Spokane’s Salvation Army Food Bank. According to the Salvation Army, food distributed during the first half of 2023 rose by almost 100,000 lbs. It was 118,620 lbs. in February but increased to 217,350 lbs. in June, reported KREM. On average, The Salvation Army’s food bank serves 140 households per day each receiving about 75 lbs. of food. That comes out to approximately 10,500 lbs. of food a day.

New Bishop of Episcopal Church announced

Bishop Sean Rowe of the Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania and the Diocese of Western New York has been elected the next presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, succeeding Presiding Bishop Michael Curry. Rowe, 49, won the majority vote at the church’s General Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, with 89 out of 160 voting bishops, reports Religion News Service. The House of Deputies confirmed the election amidst cheers and applause. Rowe, who became bishop of Northwestern Pennsylvania in 2007 and provisional bishop of Western New York in 2019, holds degrees from Grove City College, Virginia Theological Seminary, and Gannon University. In his acceptance speech, Rowe emphasized the need for the church to adapt and restructure, promoting unity and addressing injustice.

Don’t forget FāVS News Pizza and Panel event Saturday

Don’t forget that FāVS News will host its next community Pizza and Panel event on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at The Hive, 2904 E Sprague Ave in Spokane. The event, titled “Does Indifference Make a Difference?”, is inspired by a recent column by Rev. Paul Graves urging citizens to “give a damn” about issues facing society. Graves and Rev. Gen Heywood of Veradale United Church of Christ will be the featured speakers, addressing the implications of indifference versus engaged concern for one’s community and fellow human beings. After their opening remarks, the two pastors will lead roundtable discussions with attendees to further explore the topic. It will be facilitated by Board President Riff Mattre. The event is free to attend, and free pizza will be provided. Donations to support the work of FāVS News are encouraged.