Thursday, April 11, 2024
Commentary

Indifference Makes a Difference

By: Paul Graves

Date:

Diversity Photo Concept by Rawpixel (DepositPhotos)

Indifference Makes a Difference

Commentary by Paul Graves | FāVS News

What difference does it make when we’re indifferent? A whole lot! Sometimes that difference is very negative. Sometimes very positive. Which, being indifferent can make a big difference!

On April 12, 1999, Elie Wiesel delivered a challenging speech, “The Perils of Indifference,” at the White House. He described indifference as “a strange and unnatural state in which the lines blur between light and darkness, dusk and dawn, crime and punishment, cruelty and compassion, good and evil.”

His ironic passion about indifference was born out of surviving the Holocaust. He spoke eloquently about seeing death-camp inmates he called Muselmanner. They had lost all connection to the world. Their lives were essentially over. In their suffering, they felt abandoned by God. (My dad told me of seeing some of these prisoners when he was part of the liberating forces at Auschwitz.)

Wiesel again: “For so many Jewish prisoners, they preferred to be punished by an unjust God than an indifferent God.

In a way, to be indifferent to that suffering is what makes the human being inhuman. Indifference, after all, is more dangerous than anger and hatred. Anger can, at times, be creative. But indifference is never creative. Even hatred at times may elicit a response. You fight it. You denounce it. You disarm it.”

Is God Indifferent?

Have you ever wondered if God is indifferent to our lives, our suffering? I’ve listened to many folks who wonder that. Is it possible we project our own degree of indifference onto our version of God that doesn’t operate like we think God should? God’s “motives” are so beyond us!

Yet, we’re still stuck in our own moments of indifference. One positive value of indifference is that it allows times of respite from turmoil in our lives. But it can also seduce us into apathy, to let us look away, or avoid the essential humanity of the “other.”

Indifference poisons our passion for living, our compassion for others, our desires to make a difference in the little part of the world we inhabit. This column begins my 29th year writing this column, and my desire to make a difference is stronger now than when I began. I hope your difference-desire continues to increase, too.

So what’s an antidote to indifference? In a phrase I’ve never used in this column, Give A Damn! This phrase drips with passion, purpose and courage. And caring! But that isn’t how it began.

As a kid, I learned to say “I don’t give a damn!” Recently I learned how that negative term might have happened. According to “A Classical Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue,” published 1785, a “dam” was an Indian coin of little value.

One story goes that it was used by British soldiers traveling in mid-18th century India. They would say “I don’t give a dam” (the “n” was left out). So the soldiers didn’t bother to give a dam.

Use Your Passions to Make a Difference

But today, I encourage us to care. To. Give. A. Damn. Or GAD. Because every person has value as a human being.

But to GAD requires something of us. Like compassion, inner energy, self-awareness and social-awareness. To GAD also requires responsibility for our own actions and their consequences.

Do you have a passion for another person, a cause? Do you have a purpose that reminds you every day of life’s value? Do you experience even a sliver of courage to act in hopes of making a difference in someone else’s life? Then it’s time to GAD.

What do you care about? Relationships that need healing/nurturing? GAD.

Current local, state and/or national political issues? GAD.

Big issues like climate change? GAD.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.  

Paul Graves
Paul Graves
Paul Graves is a retired and re-focused United Methodist pastor and a long-time resident of Sandpoint, Idaho, where he formerly served on city council and mayor. His second career is in geriatric social work, and since 2005 he's been the Lead Geezer-in-Training of Elder Advocates, a consulting and teaching ministry on aging issues. Since 1992, Graves has been a volunteer chaplain for Bonner Community Hospice. His columns regularly appear in The Spokesman-Review's Faith and Values section, and he also writes the Dear Geezer column for the Bonner County Daily Bee and is the host of the bi-weekly Geezer Forum on aging issues in Sandpoint.

Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
55 minutes ago

Thank you, Paul, for this encouragement to GAD. With all the dispiriting things going on, especially in Idaho, I find it tempting to not GAD and to think that God also does not GAD..As you suggest to stay involved is a way to buck up one’s faith.

