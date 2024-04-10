Community Forum at UI Thursday to Address Concerns About Christ Church

News Brief by FāVS Staff

A town hall event on Thursday evening at the University of Idaho will provide a platform for the public to pose questions directly to leaders associated with Christ Church in Moscow.

The church and its pastor Douglas Wilson have come under fire most recently for vocally opposing COVID-19 restrictions, though Christ Church isn’t new to controversy. Wilson’s co-authored book “Southern Slavery as it Was,” published in 1996, portrayed slavery in the pre-Civil War South as relatively benign, an assertion he has denied constitutes support for the institution of slavery. The church also has a stated goal to make Moscow, “A Christian town.”

Organized by the student group Collegiate Reformed Fellowship, the 7 p.m. forum in the UI Administration Auditorium will feature a panel comprising Wilson, New Saint Andrews College President Benjamin Merkle, and King’s Cross Church Pastor Toby Sumpter.

Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions through a provided text line as well as via floor microphones during the event. The organizers state the forum’s intent to address controversies surrounding the church, promoting it as a chance to ask about “things you’ve heard about Christ Church? — A Christian town? Abuse cases? Racism? Misogyny? etc?”

Collegiate Reformed Fellowship, which has been an officially recognized student organization at UI since 1995, is coordinating this question-and-answer session open to all members of the community. The event aims to facilitate dialogue and provide transparency regarding the allegations and concerns that have emerged about Christ Church’s teachings and practices.