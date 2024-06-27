Gonzaga alum uses skills to empower Native communities

News story by Matthew Kincanon | FāVS News

Gonzaga University alum Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes) is driven by her lifelong dedication to Native empowerment. Albert’s entrepreneurial spirit emerged early on in her life, especially through the work she does as CEO at the non-profit Native Forward Scholars Fund. She uses the lessons she learned from the university to support Native students and advance economic empowerment.

Finding Gonzaga

From a young age, she was influenced by strong female leaders and nurturing male figures. Despite financial struggles, Albert said her childhood was enriched by the vibrant cultural traditions that were passed down through generations. Immersing herself in beadwork and regalia not only honored her heritage, but also provided a means to support her family.

Throughout her life, she said she observed the stark contrast between the collaborative, community-driven disposition of Tribal environments and the hierarchical structures in corporate settings. This upbringing instilled in her “a deep appreciation for diplomacy, inclusiveness and community-building values” that continue to guide her today.

Albert found her way to the university after completing her undergraduate work at Salish Kootenai College. With three undergraduate degrees in Native American studies, liberal arts and human services, she sought to pursue a master’s degree to enhance her skills and broaden her knowledge base.

What about the university that caught her attention, she said, was its reputable programs and its alignment with her aspirations. Its Master of Business Administration in American Indian Entrepreneurship program (MBA-AIE) resonated with her goals of leveraging her education to make a meaningful impact within Native communities.

American Indian entrepreneurship

She first learned about the program through Stacey Chatman in 2004, who managed the program, during her work at American Indigenous Business Leaders. Chatman’s passion for the program and dedication to Native scholars left a lasting impression on Albert. Also, over the years, Albert said she witnessed many students from the program return to the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana and apply their skills to benefit their tribe, further influencing her decision to enroll.

Motivated by her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to creating opportunities for Indigenous peoples, she enrolled. This decision, she said, ultimately played a pivotal role in shaping her career trajectory and equipping her with “the skills necessary to lead transformative initiatives such as the Native Forward Scholars Fund.”

The program provided her with not only essential business skills but also “a deeper understanding of how to leverage those skills to scale impact at Native Forward.”

She gained a deep understanding of business principles and practices, particularly in marketing, fundraising and strategic planning. She also learned how to navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship and effectively lead initiatives aimed at driving economic development within Tribal communities.

On top of all that, she said her experience at the university instilled in her a “strong sense of social responsibility and a commitment to using business as a force for positive change.”

She graduated from the program in 2015 and joined the non-profit in 2017, where her time at the university would have a profound influence on her work there.

Her work at NativeForward

At the non-profit organization, she used the skills and insights she gained at the university to shape their approach to supporting Native students and advancing economic empowerment.

Sara LaBarge, director of strategic partnerships at the non-profit, said Albert has showcased a deep commitment to creating impact in Native communities by providing access to quality education for Native students.

“She works diligently and tirelessly to ensure our scholars have the best possible opportunities to be successful in their desired educational endeavors,” LaBarge said.

She said Albert has remained a steadfast and empowering leader at the non-profit, often leading with traditional Native values of community and shared governance to promote each individual’s own unique voice.

Empowering Native students

“The most important aspect of Native forward is our unwavering dedication to empowering Native students and fortifying Native communities,” Albert said. “Beyond providing scholarships, we’re catalysts for systemic change, committed to dismantling barriers to higher education and fostering economic mobility and self-determination.”

Whether it’s “developing innovative scholarship programs, forging strategic partnerships, or advocating for policy change,” she said her time at the university continues to inform and inspire her work as a leader in entrepreneurship and education.

LaBarge said Albert is always encouraging their team to confidently and creatively imagine how they can expand their impact at the organization. This includes ensuring Native representation, prioritizing the needs of Native communities and taking a holistic approach to their work, largely due to her own expertise across business, philanthropy and art.

“We have been able to maximize our impact as an organization because of Ms. Albert’s daring vision to make Native Forward an institution that can address systemic failures in education and meet the financial needs of all Native students,” she said.

Albert described how Native Forward is more than organization, “it’s a movement toward a future where Native students can pursue education and contribute to a brighter tomorrow for their communities.”

Importance of access to higher education for Native Americans

Access to education is deeply personal to Albert, and while she has a decorated academic background, she said her story may not have been possible even two generations ago due to federal boarding school policies.

These schools separated Native children from their families and subjected them to many forms of abuse.

“These institutions were established to assimilate Native children while offering only remedial education that did not ensure college readiness,” Albert said.

From the 1880s to 1969, she said generations of Native families, hers included, were systematically denied their right to education and the ripple effects of this system persist today.

LaBarge said they recognize that investing in one student means investing in entire generations of Native families.

“We are honored to be the largest direct provider of scholarships to Native American students, having increased the graduation rates of undergraduate students to 69%, compared to the national average of 41% for Native students, and having increased the rate for graduate students to 95%,” LaBarge said.

A more equitable and prosperous future for all

In the long run, through Native Forward and other organizations she is part of, Albert aspires to catalyze lasting change and empower Indigenous communities to thrive.

“At Native Forward, our overarching goal is to meet the unmet financial needs of every Native scholar, supporting undergraduate, graduate and professional students in achieving their educational goals,” Albert said. “Our work will not be complete until we create opportunities, empower and provide financial support to every Native student in this country seeking to pursue higher education, fostering greater economic empowerment and self-determination within Native communities for generations to come.”

Recently, she returned to Spokane in May to speak at the 2024 graduate and doctoral commencement. Reflecting on the experience, she said her journey from her own graduation to now underscores the transformative power of investing in access to higher education and dismantling systemic barriers.

Whether as an entrepreneur, advocate or leader, Albert said she is committed to leveraging her skills and expertise to uplift others and create a more equitable and prosperous future for all.