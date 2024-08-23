FāVS Religion News Roundup: August 23

News story by FāVS Staff

Hope House shelter proposed partnership with Mayor Lisa Brown

Mayor Lisa Brown of Spokane has proposed a partnership with Volunteers of America (VOA) to prevent the closure of Hope House, a shelter for women experiencing homelessness. The proposal includes a one-time grant of $1.2 million, made possible by savings from renegotiating the city’s Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) contract. The previous contract, set by the former administration, led to high monthly costs, which Brown’s administration reduced. In the upcoming year, VOA plans to shift Hope House from an emergency shelter to a stabilization and respite care model, focusing on helping women transition to permanent housing. The City Council will soon review this proposal.

Deja Vu Strip Club signage comes down

Helping Captives finally removed the Deja Vu Strip Club signage on their organization’s future home Aug. 19. The original date for removal was scheduled for June 25, but logistics issues prevented that from happening. Over the last couple of years, HC has received an increase in calls and walk-ins from women seeking emergency and stabilization care. They purchased the former strip club, 8722 E. Sprague Ave., to meet that need. HC’s mission as an anti-trafficking and support organization is to bring freedom and safety to those exploited by sex trafficking.

Christian singer Skye Peterson to perform in Colbert

Colbert Presbyterian Church in Spokane will host Skye Peterson in a concert Aug. 24 as part of their Summer Concert Series. Peterson is a singer-songwriter based in Nashville. She began her career as a musician after studying theology and being inspired by biblical history. Now she writes hymns for Getty Music and the local church. Organizers encourage attendees to come early (5:30) for picnics and community time in and around the church’s outdoor pavilion before heading inside the sanctuary for the concert at 7 p.m. The event costs $10 per person with kids 10 and under free. Purchase tickets online. The church is located at 4211 East Colbert Road.

‘Transform Your Troubles’ with Sravasti Abbey nuns

In September, Sravasti Abbey’s Buddhist nuns will present a series of free talks titled “Transform Your Troubles” at CREATE arts center in Newport, Washington. Held on Mondays from 6:30-8:00 p.m., Sept. 9-30, the sessions will be led by Venerables Thubten Lamsel, Thubten Dekyi and Thubten Monlam. The talks aim to help attendees transform challenges into growth opportunities through meditation and mind-training practices. Each session includes a guided meditation, a talk and time for Q&A and group discussion. No registration or prior meditation experience is required. For more details, visit Sravasti Abbey’s website.

Community-wide baby shower celebrated this fall

On Oct. 18, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) will host a Community Baby Shower for Spokane County residents who are pregnant or caring for a baby under six months old. This free event, sponsored by WellPoint of Washington, celebrates new and expecting parents with educational games, lunch and cake! Perinatal health and safety gift baskets will be handed out for the first 100 participants. The shower will also include raffles for essential baby items, the chance to create personal time capsule messages for parents to their babies and supportive community resources. Free on-site vaccinations will also be available. From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., parents and soon-to-be parents will learn about safe infant sleep, breastfeeding support, developmental milestones and more. The event will take place in SRHD’s auditorium at 1101 W. College Ave. (Room 140).