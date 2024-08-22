In a world of conflict, Spokane Quakers offer a quiet, steadfast voice for peace

News story by Cindy Hval | FāVS News

When the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated, the Spokane Friends Meeting issued this statement, “We are supportive of our brothers and sisters in Israel, and we are supportive of our Muslim brothers and sisters in Gaza.”

Since its inception in the 17th century, the Religious Society of Friends (better known as the Quakers) has opposed war and cherished peace.

“Some of the first conscientious objectors were Quakers,” said Ken Peacock, Spokane Friends chaplain and pastor of congregational care. “That statement of support for both sides came from the Meeting’s decision and has the backing of everyone.”

The Religious Society of Friends is a historically Christian denomination. Members believe in each person’s ability to experience the light within. They believe that all people are capable of directly experiencing the divine nature of the universe — known by many names: God, Holy Spirit or simply Spirit.

Their meetings (churches) include those with evangelical, liberal or conservative theology.

“Each meeting has its own culture,” Peacock explained. “Some are more focused on the environment, some more on peace, etc.”

Quakers in Spokane

Since 1950, the Spokane Friends have been meeting in North Spokane. The cornerstone for their building on West Dalke was laid in 1953, and the church opened its doors in 1954.

Spokane Friends Meeting place on West Dalke in Spokane. The church opened its doors here in 1954. / Photo by Cindy Hval (FāVS News)

Their mission statement is short and simple.

“Our purpose is encouraging, loving, and supporting a diverse group of people who gather to deepen their experience of the inner light of God. We direct this inner light outward in service to others to share the love of Christ. Following the teachings of the Living Christ, we are an open, loving, and affirming community. We believe that God’s Light is inherent within all people. There are no exceptions.”

Each Sunday, they host two services — one silent worship and one programmed worship.

Peacock, a missionary kid born in Bogotá, Columbia, became their chaplain in January.

From Baptist to Pentecostal to Presbyterian and Quaker

Peacock’s faith journey is as varied as the places he’s lived, including Columbia, Pennsylvania and Spokane.

He’s employed part time at Spokane Friends, serves as an elder at Millwood Presbyterian and works at Trader Joe’s.

Raised Baptist, he explored Pentecostalism but became disillusioned by the scandals of television preachers.

“I felt like I needed more focus on prayer, so I attended a service at the Spokane Friends Meeting,” Peacock said.

What he found was quite different than his past church experiences.

“The Quaker way of doing things takes some getting used to. There was a little sermon and then a time of silence,” he recalled. “It was 25 minutes of silence. I timed it!”

The unprogrammed silent service features an hour of silence and has separate governance and administration.

“With a significant amount of silence, I have to slow down,” said Peacock. “I may have to think about things I might have been avoiding. It’s challenging but spiritually enriching.”

He and his wife have young children, and they also attend Millwood Presbyterian so their kids can be part of Sunday school.

When he learned the Spokane Friends were looking for a chaplain, he applied.

“I feel called to comfort, care and encourage people.”

He has a master’s in Child and Youth Studies from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s in Theology from Whitworth University. He’s also completed the Clinical Pastoral Education

Program at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to become a chaplain.

The hiring process was lengthy because Friends don’t vote on church matters — they reach decisions by consensus.

“What I like about consensus is the dialogue it creates,” Peacock said. “Even the purchase of a vacuum requires consensus.”

‘SPICES‘

While Quakers don’t adhere to an established dogma or creed, they do have six core values represented by the acronym SPICES, which Peacock explained.

Simplicity: “We avoid bureaucracy and try to live our lives as simply as possible,” he said.

Peace: Quakers have opposed war throughout their history. Peacock said they believe God is within every person, so war makes no sense.

Integrity: Living a life of integrity is paramount. “It’s a huge standard, and Quakers don’t make it easy on themselves,” Peacock said. “During the dialogue for consensus, sometimes we call each other out.”

Community: In addition to gathering for worship each week, Spokane Friends hosts a potluck on the first Sunday of the month. “We recognize that we’re made to be in community with each other. The potlucks resonate with us and provide fellowship,” he said. “There’s something welcoming about sitting down and sharing a meal.”

Equality: “We are all equal in the sight of God, that’s why we don’t hold with bureaucracies deeming others as more holy to lead,” Peacock said. “In the Meeting, we all have a chance to speak and be heard.”

Stewardship: Friends are committed to being good stewards of their resources, including the environment.

Looking forward

The Spokane Friends Meeting is an older congregation with 40-45 members. Like many churches, their membership shrank during COVID.

Peacock serves part time, while a group of elders provide the day-to-day guidance of the Meeting and various members give the Sunday message.

The Meeting would love to add to their numbers, but getting the word out can be difficult.

“Most people find us by word of mouth,” said Peacock. “We have a more gentle way of expressing our faith without a lot of pomp and circumstance. It’s a little unconventional but still relevant.”

He encourages visitors to attend a service.

“Everyone is welcome,” he said. “Come with an open mind and heart because it is a different cultural experience.”

Spokane Friends Meeting

1612 W. Dalke Ave. Spokane

Phone: 509-327-7852

Silent Worship, Sundays at 8:45 a.m.

Community Programmed Worship, Sundays at 10 a.m.

For more information visit spokanefriends.org