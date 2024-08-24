Spokane sizzles with tacos, tequila and tunes with Tacos y Tequila kicking off today!

News brief by FāVS Staff



Tacos y Tequila begins at 1 p.m. today (Aug. 24) downtown Spokane between on Spokane Falls Blvd. between Lincoln St. and Monroe Ave. Dubbed the “Official Latino Festival of Spokane,” the event will celebrate Hispanic-Latino heritage for its fourth year.

“The Tacos y Tequila Festival showcases our history and increases public awareness and pride in the depth and diversity of Hispanic Latino culture in the Inland Northwest,” said Fernanda Mazcot, NRCC’s executive director, on the event website.

The festival spans two days (Aug. 24-25) and features tequila tastings, taco and food vendors, booths selling cultural products, beer gardens and an extensive lineup of live musical performances and bands.

The festival’s proceeds support Nuestras Raíces (Our Roots), a community center serving the Hispanic-Latino community in cultural celebration, education, economic development, and health and human services.

Activities run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

Find the program and more information on the event’s website and Facebook page. Entrance is free.