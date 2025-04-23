43.1 F
Spokane
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsCatholic event will empower mental wellness April 25 in Coeur d’Alene
NewsLocal News

Catholic event will empower mental wellness April 25 in Coeur d’Alene

By: Lisa Ormond

Date:

spot_img

Related stories

Commentary

My sister displayed her ‘hidden righteousness’ by always showing up

Though there are no solo photos of the author's sister, her 'hidden righteousness' showed up among those she shared the images with, those she loved well by being there for them.
Local News

Liz Cheney to speak at Whitworth’s leadership forum April 23

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will speak about the future of American politics as part of Whitworth President’s Leadership Forum on April 23 at the Spokane Convention Center. 
Local News

‘The Encampments’ rallies Spokane community for Palestinian solidarity

Spokane activist groups screen "The Encampments" documentary on pro-Palestine protests, urging solidarity and action. Next shows: April 23 & 24.
Commentary

Pope Francis made faith more human

Though I’m not Christian, the writer mourns Pope Francis — a humble, compassionate leader who fought for justice, mercy and humanity for all.
Featured

Evangelicals see Trump as Cyrus but Scripture describes a Pharaoh

Many evangelicals see Trump as Cyrus, but the Bible warns he's more like Pharaoh — oppressing strangers, not liberating them.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Photo by Zac Durant (Unsplash)

Catholic event will empower mental wellness April 25 in Coeur d’Alene

News Story by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

On April 25, the Catholic Diocese of Boise will host a community-wide education event focused on the topic of mental health awareness. The free education evening, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Coeur d’Alene, will offer informational talks from local mental health professionals, opportunities to ask counselors questions and several resource tables’ takeaways.  

Presenter Cari Moodie, a faith-community nurse with over 15 years of experience providing whole person care to community members and their families, emphasized mental health wellness should be “everyone’s business” and a priority for communities. 

“When one person struggles, the ripple effects can impact our loved ones, family members, friends and society, making it a shared responsibility to foster understanding, support and access to care,” Moodie said. “It isn’t just about healing; it’s a vital investment in stronger, more compassionate communities where everyone can thrive.”

Exploring and learning to help others

The main topic mental health experts will cover include:  

  • Mental Health Basics
  • Signs of Suicide (S.O.S.) Overview
  • A Catholic Perspective on Mental Health

“I would encourage anyone who struggles with mental health or has a family member to attend,” said Jay Wonacott, chair of the Diocesan Mental Health Committee. “We hope to offer an opportunity to learn more and seek help for a direction you may need.”  

mental wellness
Photo by Ron Smith (Unsplash)

Speaker Jodi Goettemoeller is a clinical counselor for Catholic Charities of Idaho. She is looking forward to breaking down myths about mental health and sharing facts.

“I’m going to be presenting on mental health basics so that people can learn to recognize the signs of mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, in their loved ones,” she said. 

Wonacott acknowledged the church continues to play an important role in helping serve those who seek and need support in the area of mental health.   

“The church tries to help the whole person — body, mind and spirit. Over the last few years, there’s been a movement in the church to address the mental health crisis faced by many in our culture,” Wonacott said. “It is hard not to see what is happening around you.”

Why care?

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), mental health conditions can include anxiety disorders, mood disorders, psychotic disorders, eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The numbers are staggering: 

  • 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.
  • 1 in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year.
  • 1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.
  • Half of U.S. adults report experiencing a severe mental health crisis in their families.
  • At least 8.4 million people in the U.S. provide care to an adult with a mental or emotional health issue.

Sustainable wellness support

Focusing on public awareness, stigma-busting and advocating for better healthcare are all steps in the right direction for society and local communities.

“Mental Health services are increasingly essential in today’s society,” said co-facilitator of NAMI Coeur d’Alene Family Support Group in Post Falls. “It is crucial for individuals with mental health diagnoses to receive support from qualified professionals such as psychiatrists, therapists and counselors to facilitate their overall well-being and quality of life.” 

Mental Health ministry comes to Idaho

This community awareness event is the first of its kind offered and sponsored by the Diocese of Boise and is spearheaded by the Mental Health Ministry Committee formed in late 2021. At that time, the Diocese received a grant from the National Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers, which led to the creation of the Mental Health Ministry Team. 

The eight-person Ministry Committee is made up of diocesan leaders and Idaho mental health professionals who support Catholic parishes across the state of Idaho.

“Our overall all goal is to be of service to our parishes as they develop their own parish-based mental health teams and outreach,” said Wonacott.

The grant monies will cover costs for the April 25 public event as well as a workshop the next day specifically geared for area Parish staff and pastors.  

“Our role as a diocese ministry is to help coach and encourage,” Wonacott said. “We recognize the real-life ministry happens at the parish level. We hope local parishes will develop their own parish-based mental health teams and provide faithful, practical care to their church communities,” he said.

The event will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Coeur d’ Alene from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., and registration is encouraged but not mandatory. To learn more about the Coeur d’Alene event, “Mental Health: The Catholic Perspective,” or for more information, call 208-664-9259 x 2.

Mental Health Awarness
Donate Spring Kickoff
Lisa Ormond
Lisa Ormond
Lisa has a journalism degree from California State University, Northridge. She looks back on her career to date fondly having worked in various California broadcast news organizations, insurance public affairs and at both Washington State University and the University of Idaho. Lisa has an insatiable curiosity, love for learning and a passion for helping and giving to others. Born and raised in urban California, Lisa recently moved to Hayden, Idaho, from Moscow. She is looking forward to embracing this new adventure and calling it home. She cherishes the people, the lifestyle, the vibe and the beauty the Coeur d’ Alene area offers. When not caring for her family, Lisa volunteers, writes poetry, creates pieces of wood and rock art and explores the outdoors, appreciating the nature she encounters. Her daily spiritual growth is a priority in her life, and it’s been a pathway for living peacefully with herself and others.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
My sister displayed her ‘hidden righteousness’ by always showing up
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x