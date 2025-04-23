Catholic event will empower mental wellness April 25 in Coeur d’Alene

News Story by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

On April 25, the Catholic Diocese of Boise will host a community-wide education event focused on the topic of mental health awareness. The free education evening, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Coeur d’Alene, will offer informational talks from local mental health professionals, opportunities to ask counselors questions and several resource tables’ takeaways.

Presenter Cari Moodie, a faith-community nurse with over 15 years of experience providing whole person care to community members and their families, emphasized mental health wellness should be “everyone’s business” and a priority for communities.

“When one person struggles, the ripple effects can impact our loved ones, family members, friends and society, making it a shared responsibility to foster understanding, support and access to care,” Moodie said. “It isn’t just about healing; it’s a vital investment in stronger, more compassionate communities where everyone can thrive.”

Exploring and learning to help others

The main topic mental health experts will cover include:

Mental Health Basics

Signs of Suicide (S.O.S.) Overview

A Catholic Perspective on Mental Health

“I would encourage anyone who struggles with mental health or has a family member to attend,” said Jay Wonacott, chair of the Diocesan Mental Health Committee. “We hope to offer an opportunity to learn more and seek help for a direction you may need.”

Photo by Ron Smith (Unsplash)

Speaker Jodi Goettemoeller is a clinical counselor for Catholic Charities of Idaho. She is looking forward to breaking down myths about mental health and sharing facts.

“I’m going to be presenting on mental health basics so that people can learn to recognize the signs of mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, in their loved ones,” she said.

Wonacott acknowledged the church continues to play an important role in helping serve those who seek and need support in the area of mental health.

“The church tries to help the whole person — body, mind and spirit. Over the last few years, there’s been a movement in the church to address the mental health crisis faced by many in our culture,” Wonacott said. “It is hard not to see what is happening around you.”

Why care?

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), mental health conditions can include anxiety disorders, mood disorders, psychotic disorders, eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The numbers are staggering:

1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.

1 in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year.

1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

Half of U.S. adults report experiencing a severe mental health crisis in their families.

At least 8.4 million people in the U.S. provide care to an adult with a mental or emotional health issue.

Sustainable wellness support

Focusing on public awareness, stigma-busting and advocating for better healthcare are all steps in the right direction for society and local communities.

“Mental Health services are increasingly essential in today’s society,” said co-facilitator of NAMI Coeur d’Alene Family Support Group in Post Falls. “It is crucial for individuals with mental health diagnoses to receive support from qualified professionals such as psychiatrists, therapists and counselors to facilitate their overall well-being and quality of life.”

Mental Health ministry comes to Idaho

This community awareness event is the first of its kind offered and sponsored by the Diocese of Boise and is spearheaded by the Mental Health Ministry Committee formed in late 2021. At that time, the Diocese received a grant from the National Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers, which led to the creation of the Mental Health Ministry Team.

The eight-person Ministry Committee is made up of diocesan leaders and Idaho mental health professionals who support Catholic parishes across the state of Idaho.

“Our overall all goal is to be of service to our parishes as they develop their own parish-based mental health teams and outreach,” said Wonacott.

The grant monies will cover costs for the April 25 public event as well as a workshop the next day specifically geared for area Parish staff and pastors.

“Our role as a diocese ministry is to help coach and encourage,” Wonacott said. “We recognize the real-life ministry happens at the parish level. We hope local parishes will develop their own parish-based mental health teams and provide faithful, practical care to their church communities,” he said.

The event will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Coeur d’ Alene from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., and registration is encouraged but not mandatory. To learn more about the Coeur d’Alene event, “Mental Health: The Catholic Perspective,” or for more information, call 208-664-9259 x 2.