Ask an Agnostic: What Do Agnostics Believe?

What do agnostics believe? Or do they believe in anything?

Commentary by Sarah Henn Hayward | FāVS News

As an agnostic, I believe in humble curiosity.

An agnostic is a person who cannot be convinced of any god’s existence or non-existence. Spirituality and religion have always been top interests of mine. I enjoy learning about a wide variety of religious perspectives and beliefs.

I spent the first 35 years of my life as a Christian. And the more I studied the Bible and thought about God, the less I could believe. I could not reconcile the things I was taught about God with the world I could see before my eyes.

I no longer claim to know who or what made the world or even why it’s here. I don’t know if a grand scheme with a hopeful ending for our little species or planet exists. I have no idea what happens after our blink-of-an-eye existence ends.

I remain open to the unknown. I admit that there is much about the universe that I do not understand and may never be capable of understanding. Mysterious events happen and cannot be easily explained. For now, those events do not convince me of a Higher Being behind the creation of the universe.

The things I believe in now are more universal.

I believe in kindness. I practice care and concern for humanity and our natural world. I value being goofy and enjoying myself authentically. I believe in love, community and gratitude. I highly regard generosity and responsibility.

Many people can believe in those things within a theistic or atheistic worldview. I think we all have much more in common than we realize, regardless of religion or culture. We’re all trying our best to live a good life. And I believe in us.

