Ask an Agnostic: What Do Agnostics Believe?

By: Sarah Henn Hayward

Ask an Agnostic: What Do Agnostics Believe?

What do agnostics believe? Or do they believe in anything?

What questions do you have about Agnosticism? Submit them online, or fill out the form below. 

Commentary by Sarah Henn Hayward | FāVS News

As an agnostic, I believe in humble curiosity.

An agnostic is a person who cannot be convinced of any god’s existence or non-existence. Spirituality and religion have always been top interests of mine. I enjoy learning about a wide variety of religious perspectives and beliefs.

I spent the first 35 years of my life as a Christian. And the more I studied the Bible and thought about God, the less I could believe. I could not reconcile the things I was taught about God with the world I could see before my eyes.

I no longer claim to know who or what made the world or even why it’s here. I don’t know if a grand scheme with a hopeful ending for our little species or planet exists. I have no idea what happens after our blink-of-an-eye existence ends.

I remain open to the unknown. I admit that there is much about the universe that I do not understand and may never be capable of understanding. Mysterious events happen and cannot be easily explained. For now, those events do not convince me of a Higher Being behind the creation of the universe.

The things I believe in now are more universal.

I believe in kindness. I practice care and concern for humanity and our natural world. I value being goofy and enjoying myself authentically. I believe in love, community and gratitude. I highly regard generosity and responsibility.

Many people can believe in those things within a theistic or atheistic worldview. I think we all have much more in common than we realize, regardless of religion or culture. We’re all trying our best to live a good life. And I believe in us.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Sarah Henn Hayward
Sarah Henn Haywardhttps://sarahhennhayward.com/
Sarah Henn Hayward is a voracious reader, a deep thinker, a curious learner, a nature lover, a former Christian, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a loyal friend. She is the author of a spiritual memoir, “Giving Up God: Resurrecting an Identity of Love & Wonder,” and a children’s chapter book, “Sedona and the Sloth.” Her newsletter at sarahhennhayward.com highlights thought-provoking books concerning marginalized communities. She lives in Spokane, Washington, with her husband Dan, and their two children.

Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
5 hours ago

Thanks for these comments.I appreciate your openness and curiosiity. Though I’m a Christian, I too remain curious and open and try to be hopeful about humanity.

1
Reply
Sarah
Sarah
5 hours ago
Reply to  Walter A Hesford

Thanks, Walter!

0
Reply
