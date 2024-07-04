Unite Health Share Ministries fined $300,000 for violating WA state law

News brief by FāVS News staff

Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler fined Unite Health Share Ministries $300,000 on June 28 and ordered it to stop selling insurance in Washington state.

Unite Health markets itself as a health care sharing ministry but fails to meet the legal definition under state law, the Office of the Insurance Commissioner related in a June 30 press release. According to its program materials, the company also denies enrollment to consumers with certain pre-existing conditions. This violates the Affordable Care Act.

The investigation opened after receiving a complaint that Unite Health had paid only $5,000 on a consumer’s medical claim. The consumer was left with almost $200,000 in medical bills.

“Protecting the people of Washington from predatory organizations is one of my office’s top priorities,” Kreidler said in the press release. “These companies promise coverage and leave consumers with massive medical bills. It’s an unacceptable practice and we have rules in place to prevent it.”

Unite Health acted as an unauthorized insurer when it enrolled more than 320 Washington residents in its membership program and collected membership fees. From 2019 to 2023, Unite Health collected $2,919,125.19 in membership fees from Washington residents. This left them with $74,999 in unpaid premium taxes.

Unite Health has 90 days — until Sept. 26 — to request a hearing; if no hearing is requested, the fine will be due within 30 days.