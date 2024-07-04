New religious mandates in schools raise concerns over LGBTQ+ rights and freedom of religion
Guest Commentary by Luke Grayson-Skinner
In less than a week, Louisiana and Oklahoma’s boards of education have both decided that all public schools are required to post the 10 Commandments in all classrooms. Oklahoma took it a step further, now requiring teachers to both have Bibles in their classrooms, and teach from it.
I have problems and concerns with this for multiple reasons. The first being how my queer and gender nonconforming siblings will be treated and how many of their teachers will recite the “clobber verses.” My 15- and 16-year-old siblings are very visibly queer and have been bullied about it by other students and teachers for years. My 13-year-old brother likes to wear nail polish and has less than traditionally masculine mannerisms, which have been met with being called a “g-mo” (gay emo) over and over.
My other problems are the so called separation of church and state, the fact that the U.S. does not have an official religion and the freedom of religion stated in the Constitution.
In the U.S., it is only modernized, conservative Christianity that is being pushed while others are either villainized or disregarded. Along these same lines, what a lot of people also fail to realize, is that the Pledge of Allegiance we had to recite every morning in school, before anything else, contained the phrase “One nation, under God.” This was added by Congress in 1954, which up until that point had no reference of religion.
The right to believe or not believe
If this were any religion other than Christianity, or any non-religion, the majority of people would be very vocal about how it would be inappropriate. I fully believe people should be allowed to follow whatever they believe, and that is every person’s right. But I don’t believe people should be able to force their beliefs on another human being — adult or child.
Many people seem to forget what we learned in high school U.S. History. Namely, the pilgrims who first emigrated from England primarily left because of the religious persecution they had to endure. Even though throughout all of U.S. history, there have been many battles based in religious intolerance of others beginning in Massachusetts when they banned non-Puritans in the early 1600s.
My history of belief
Growing up, I was a part of an evangelical “mega church” in North Idaho. Until I was about 15, I believed Christianity was the only “true religion” and everyone else was wrong and going to hell for believing in anything other than what my church taught. I believed it because that’s what I was taught, what was pounded into my head since I was a small child.
As I got closer to 18, I questioned how right we actually were, if our evangelizing was actually what we were supposed to do and if it was going too far. We had Bible study during lunch, organized “See You At The Pole” (SYATP) events every year and looked down on those who chose not to participate. We got praised for bringing new kids to church or youth group each week. We got praised even more when they fully became a part of the church by volunteering and being baptized in front of the entire congregation and/or during the mass baptisms held at the lake every summer, where about 80 people were baptized in quick succession.
We were incentivized to read the Bible in its entirety in 100 days. Guilting our peers and sometimes our families into attending our church and denouncing their former beliefs was rewarded. We were given a script on what to say and how to respond to common questions or rebuttals. We were also taught how to pray with people when they decided to “accept Jesus into their hearts.” Looking back almost 15 years later, I see how messed up all of this really was, and how much brainwashing was truly practiced by our pastors and youth group leaders.
Learning about my ‘others’
In middle school I learned about different religions in the world that were “relevant” to history. We spent about a week on ancient Judaism, another few days on Islam and probably three weeks on Christianity. We received extra credit if we brought in proof that we had attended a Christian church service of some kind during those weeks. I remember classmates making “jokes” about other religions because “We all know Christianity is the only true religion.” I don’t know why it’s stuck with me all this time, but it has.
Throughout my lifetime, I have seen people in positions of power, elected officials, use the Bible to justify their hateful policies and proposed legislation, mostly toward people like me. As a young adult, I watched senate hearings about whether trans people should be allowed to use the bathroom or locker room that aligns with their correct gender. And more recently, about whether trans kids should be allowed to be who they are, whether supportive parents should be allowed to keep their children and whether doctors should be allowed to help a person medically transition. Some states have passed legislation restricting people under 25 and their ability to access hormones and gender-affirming surgeries.
Civil rights are, yet again, being stepped on by those citing religious morality, slamming open the door for more civil liberties and constitutional rights to be wiped away — for the clock to be turned back even further. I just hope that these seemingly unilateral decisions are overturned before the new school year starts in August. Otherwise, I hope families and students of non-Christian beliefs find a way to discredit it and/or insert their own religious beliefs in the classroom as a counter to the very likely oppressive practices that are to come.
The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.
I am a very conservative Christian, but, like Jesus, I save my sharpest criticism for Christians, or should I say, “those that claim to be Christian”. We are to treat everyone with dignity and respect. We are called to be “reconcilers”. We cannot do that while shaming and pushing people away. Jesus forgave sinners. He healed them and fed them. He condemned the Pharisees for not doing the same.
The greatest gift God has given us is freedom of choice, freedom of conscience. Did He know what choices we would make when He gave us that freedom? Yes, He did. And He knew the mess that would result and yet He allowed it. He is looking for His children to give that same choice to others. To allow them to make choices, even destructive choices, to demonstrated to themselves the results of those choices. But He is asking us that know Him to be examples of better choices. To draw those that suffer in this world to a life of peace.
Does the world offer peace? No. They will mandate that you treat others in a certain way, but rules, like a STOP sign, may modify behavior but it cannot press the brake for you. Fines and jail can curb overt behavior but often deepens resentment. Only Jesus can change hearts. (And He can do that for those that want to obey His principles, even if they have not heard of Him or reject Him because of the actions of people who call themselves Christian.)
The 10 Commandments are for Christians. They can, and have been, a guide for governments, 5 thru 10, that is. The fourth, the Sabbath Commandment, has been and is being pushed again, but it is a religious law, even as they push it on the nonreligious community as an “environmental” thing. And then, which Sabbath? Who’s Sabbath?
When you were evangelizing, did you keep all 10 Commandments? Were you told that you were not capable of keeping them? (That is my pet peeve. The Holy Spirit is given to give us victory, to enable us to do what the flesh cannot do.) Or were you told they were nailed to the cross? Or maybe it was just the 4th. Were you saved by keeping the commandments or trusting Jesus? Why is it that we want others to do what we can’t UNTIL we have Jesus living IN us? And why would they want to stop doing what makes them happy to follow Christ when it is not making us happy, but angry and vengeful?
I studied the world, religions, philosophies, the occult, etc. in the 70’s. I started reading the Bible because it was high on a number of lists of “wisdom literature”. God showed me what a Christian was supposed to be, but I saw little of it in people who professed to being Christian. They are no different than the men they point to who will say they are a woman just to enter the woman’s locker room. You become a Christian when Christ lives and does both His will and good pleasure IN us. And that does not happen until we, the Id, the ego, is dead.
Paul states that the cross, the one that kills us, is a stumbling block and foolishness because we do not want to die so Jesus can activate us into what He created us to be. So many claim to be Christians, but without yielding to Christ. That is where self-righteous Christians come from.