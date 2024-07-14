UMC Western Jurisdiction Elects Rev. Sandra K. Olewine as Second New Bishop

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Rev. Sandra K. Olewine, 66, as been as a bishop by The United Methodist Church’s Western Jurisdiction. The election took place on July 12 at the jurisdiction’s meeting in Spokane, with Olewine receiving 84 out of 85 votes on the 17th ballot.

According to a press release, Olewine, currently serving as assistant to the bishop in the California-Pacific Conference, will begin her four-year term on Sept. 1. She is the second bishop elected at the July 10-13 meeting, following Rev. Kristin Stoneking.

In her post-election remarks, Olewine acknowledged the church’s ongoing challenges, including inclusivity, addressing poverty and countering Christian nationalism. She emphasized the need for unity and progress within the church.

This election comes as the denomination navigates significant changes, including recent decisions to overturn bans on same-sex marriage and gay clergy. Olewine’s election helps fill unexpected vacancies in the Western Jurisdiction’s leadership, maintaining the required minimum of five bishops.