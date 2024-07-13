fbpx
United Methodist Church Elects Third Openly Gay Bishop in Western Jurisdiction

By: Tracy Simmons

The Rev. Kristin Stoneking speaks after being elected to the episcopacy by The United Methodist Church’s Western Jurisdiction on July 12 in Spokane, Washington. Stoneking was elected on the 11th ballot. Photo by Patrick Scriven, Western Jurisdiction.

News brief by FāVS Staff

The Western Jurisdiction of The United Methodist Church has elected the Rev. Kristin Stoneking as its newest bishop. Stoneking, an openly gay and married professor of United Methodist studies at the Pacific School of Religion, was elected on July 12 in Spokane.

Stoneking received 65 out of 94 votes on the 11th ballot, surpassing the required two-thirds majority. She becomes the denomination’s third openly gay bishop, all of whom have been elected by the Western Jurisdiction.

The Western Jurisdiction encompasses the 12 westernmost states in the U.S. and the territory of Guam. It includes Pacific Northwest Conference and Oregon-Idaho Conference.

At 55, Stoneking is eligible to serve for four quadrennia. Her term begins Sept. 1. She brings experience as a pastor, district superintendent and academic to her new role, according to a press release.

This election comes at a significant time for the United Methodist Church, following recent changes to denominational policies on same-sex marriage and gay clergy. Stoneking will be part of charting the church’s new path forward.

Stoneking was the first bishop elected at the July 10-13 meeting. The Western Jurisdiction will announce bishop assignments later in the week. She fills one of two vacancies created by retiring bishops in the jurisdiction.

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
6 hours ago

Congratualations to Rev. Stoneking and the Western Jurisdiction. Thanks, Tracy, for giving us this good news. We surely neeed it these days.

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
6 hours ago
Reply to  Walter A Hesford

Thanks Walter!

