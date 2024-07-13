United Methodist Church Elects Third Openly Gay Bishop in Western Jurisdiction

News brief by FāVS Staff

The Western Jurisdiction of The United Methodist Church has elected the Rev. Kristin Stoneking as its newest bishop. Stoneking, an openly gay and married professor of United Methodist studies at the Pacific School of Religion, was elected on July 12 in Spokane.

Stoneking received 65 out of 94 votes on the 11th ballot, surpassing the required two-thirds majority. She becomes the denomination’s third openly gay bishop, all of whom have been elected by the Western Jurisdiction.

The Western Jurisdiction encompasses the 12 westernmost states in the U.S. and the territory of Guam. It includes Pacific Northwest Conference and Oregon-Idaho Conference.

At 55, Stoneking is eligible to serve for four quadrennia. Her term begins Sept. 1. She brings experience as a pastor, district superintendent and academic to her new role, according to a press release.

This election comes at a significant time for the United Methodist Church, following recent changes to denominational policies on same-sex marriage and gay clergy. Stoneking will be part of charting the church’s new path forward.

Stoneking was the first bishop elected at the July 10-13 meeting. The Western Jurisdiction will announce bishop assignments later in the week. She fills one of two vacancies created by retiring bishops in the jurisdiction.