FāVS Religion News Roundup: July 12

News Story by FāVS News

Religious Affiliation in Crime Report Sparks Controversy

In Idaho, A Valley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post about a man pleading guilty to child exploitation charges sparked controversy by mentioning the suspect’s claimed affiliation with The Satanic Temple. This detail led to online debate and criticism from various groups.

According to the Spokesman, The Satanic Temple denied the man’s membership, while local Satanic representatives questioned the relevance and potential dangers of including religious information in crime reports. The detective involved cited the suspect’s possession of a membership card as the reason for mentioning it, though it was noted these cards can be easily purchased without verification. The incident has raised concerns about the appropriate disclosure of religious affiliations in law enforcement communications and its potential consequences.

Lecture to Challenge Mainstream Climate Change Narrative

On July 23, at 4 p.m. Eileen Crist will deliver a remote lecture titled “Climate Change Discourse and Its Dangerous Liabilities’.’ The free, livestreamed event, hosted by Gonzaga University, will explore the distinction between the reality of climate change and the dominant discourse surrounding it.

Crist, a retired professor from Virginia Tech’s Department of Science, Technology, and Society, will argue that while climate change itself requires immediate action, the prevailing narrative may be steering humanity away from effective solutions to the broader socio-ecological crisis. She will propose abandoning this dominant discourse while maintaining focus on the genuine threats posed by climate change to both human and nonhuman worlds. Interested participants can register for the event online.

Man Sues Seattle Archdiocese Over Alleged 1980s School Abuse

A Seattle man has filed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Seattle, alleging sexual abuse by three adults at St. John Catholic School in the 1980s. The plaintiff, identified as R.C., claims he was abused by the Rev. Edward Boyle, and coaches John Schade and Terry McGrath between 1981 and 1985. All three alleged perpetrators have previously faced accusations of child abuse, with Boyle being named by the Archdiocese as credibly accused, Schade convicted of felony indecent liberties and McGrath facing multiple lawsuits.

The case raises serious questions about the school’s hiring practices and child protection measures. According to the lawsuit, McGrath had a prior conviction for child sex crimes in California before being hired by the Archdiocese of Seattle. The plaintiff’s attorneys from Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC express concern over the number of accused perpetrators at St. John during this period and seek to investigate the school’s culture and awareness of ongoing abuse.

Pullman YMCA to Close After 130 Years

The YMCA of the Palouse has announced its closure effective Aug. 31, due to financial difficulties. The Pullman youth center has been struggling with increased operating costs and minimum wage expenses for several years. Despite efforts by the Board of Directors to find alternative solutions, the organization was unable to secure sufficient funds to continue operations.

The YMCA will maintain its summer camp until Aug. 23 but will not provide after-school care for the upcoming school year. In a press release, board member Katie Van Wyngarden expressed gratitude for community support throughout the organization’s 130-year history in Pullman and emphasized the YMCA’s commitment to addressing affordable childcare needs in the area even as it closes its doors.

Spokane community organizations MiA – Mujeres in Action, WSU Elson S Floyd College of Medicine and Asians for Collective Liberation are hosting a candidate forum on July 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine. The event aims to provide community members an opportunity to engage directly with candidates running for public office in the upcoming elections. Six candidates from various legislative districts and county positions have confirmed their attendance.

The forum will be held in-person with Zoom (link available soon) and interpretation options available. Organizers emphasize the importance of civic engagement and encourage community members to attend, learn about the candidates’ platforms, and participate in the democratic process. Participants can submit questions for candidates in advance, and interpretation services can be requested 72 hours before the event.