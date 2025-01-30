fbpx
38 F
Spokane
Thursday, January 30, 2025

Donate

spot_img
HomeIsrael-Hamas WarThird Spokane Palestine film fest to start Feb. 16
Israel-Hamas WarNewsLocal News

Third Spokane Palestine film fest to start Feb. 16

By: Lucille Stutesman

Date:

Related stories

Commentary

Pam Hemphill, aka ‘MAGA Granny,’ refuses Trump pardon, shows integrity

Pam Hemphill, known as "MAGA Granny," rejects Trump pardon for her role in the Jan. 6 riots, choosing accountability and integrity over cheap political grace.
Local News

Thrive International pushes forward despite new federal refugee cuts

Already expanding to Tacoma, Thrive International continues its refugee resettlement mission despite new federal funding cuts, powered by private donations and state support.
Commentary

St. Benedict: Listening deeply for the voice of God

Prayer often focuses on speaking, but true connection with God involves deep listening. St. Benedict emphasized humility, silence, and attentive listening to God.
Local News

Same-sex marriage ban advances in Idaho Legislature, faith groups respond

Idaho legislators voted to advance a measure challenging federal same-sex marriage protections, potentially making it one of the first states to ban gay marriage if federal protections are reversed.
Commentary

I am afraid: A faith-based warning about moral decline

A faith leader explains why they are afraid for America's future, examining how the erosion of Christian principles in leadership and society threatens moral foundations and national stability.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
The Endless Nakba: A Palestinian Film Fest / Contributed

Third Spokane Palestine film fest to start Feb. 16

News Story by Lucille Stutesman | FāVS News

Beginning in February, the Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine will be hosting its next film festival “The Endless Nakba: A Palestine Film Series,” in downtown Spokane.

The festival starts Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. The festival continues with one film every month ending May 18. Admission will be free for all films.

The first film, “No Other Land,” documents Palestinian resistance to village destruction in Masafer Yatta. Then, on March 16, the next film, “The First 54 Years: An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation,” uses IDF soldier testimonies to examine the occupation of Palestinian territories.

The series continues April 13 with Al Jazeera’s “The Night Won’t End: Biden’s War on Gaza,” which follows first responders and journalists in Gaza while chronicling the death of 6-year-old Hind Rajab. The final screening on May 18 features “Atrocity, Inc: How Israel Sells its Destruction of Gaza,” which investigates media coverage and narratives surrounding the aftermath of Oct. 7.

All showings are at 4 p.m.

After the final film the editor and co-producer of “Atrocity Inc.,” Ahmad Hussam, will be available to answer questions from the audience. There will be discussions and a Q&A after the other films.

Renee Potter, a member of the INWCLP, said around 500 people attended last year’s film festival and expects a larger turnout this year.

She said selecting the films was challenging because there has been a growing number of films centered around Palestinian struggles.

“There are many excellent films on all of these topics and more from which to choose,” Potter said. “It was quite a job for our coalition’s film committee to narrow the selection down to four particularly powerful documentaries.”

Atrocity Inc.
“Atrocity Inc” will be shown at the Palestine Film Fest / contributed

The festival was funded in part from Better Health Together and the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, as well as other donations.

“We believe these emotionally-moving, hard-hitting films will serve to refocus public attention on what has arguably become the most urgent and morally galvanizing question of our time – do we allow ourselves to be drafted into complicity by our silence, or unite in opposition to this ‘Endless Nakba?,’” Potter said.

The first film festival, “Experience Palestine” was held early 2024.

The Endless Nakba: A Palestine Film Series Schedule

February 16“No Other Land”
March 16“The First 54 Years: An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation”
April 13“The Night Won’t End: Biden’s War on Gaza”
May 18“Atrocity, Inc: How Israel Sells its Destruction of Gaza”

Join us in sustaining this essential work or religion reporting—donate today.

Lucille Stutesman
Lucille Stutesman
Lucille is a freshman at Washington State University studying journalism and political science. Her passion for journalism began early in high school, where she was an editor for her school paper. In addition to FāVs, she works as a news reporter for WSU's student newspaper, The Daily Evergreen. In her free time she enjoys oil painting, long jogs through Pullman and watching trashy medical dramas. Lucille is agnostic and very excited to be interning at FāVs News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Pam Hemphill, aka ‘MAGA Granny,’ refuses Trump pardon, shows integrity
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x