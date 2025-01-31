Can humanity overcome global crises and build a sustainable future? Yes, with cooperation.

Commentary by Pete Haug | FāVS News

As a first order of business, our new president has withdrawn our country from the 2015 Paris Climate Accords.

I’ve been tracking environmental issues for half a century, beginning before the 1972 publication of “The Limits to Growth” (LTG), the first report to the Club of Rome on the world problematique. LTG describes the complex of crucial problems (political, social, economic, technological, environmental, psychological and cultural) that humanity faces. LTG was subtitled “A Report for the Club of Rome’s Project on the Predicament of Mankind.”

Enter climate change

LTG did not consider global warming. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was formed 16 years later, although ExxonMobil had been tracking climate change internally since the late 1970s.

The original objectives of the LTG study were:

Gain insight into the limits of our world system and constraints those limits put on human numbers and activities. Identify and study the dominant elements, and their interactions, that influence the long-term behavior of world systems Warn of the likely outcomes of contemporary economic and industrial policies with a view to influencing transformation to a sustainable lifestyle.

LTG’s 1972 projections suggested, “in the absence of significant alterations in resource utilization, it is highly likely that there will be an abrupt and unmanageable decrease in both population and industrial capacity.” Authors emphasized that these projections of then-current trends were not inevitable; they could be avoided by collective international willpower.

Follow-up studies published in 1992, 2004, 2012 and 2022 corroborated trends, though details varied. Some specific predictions lacked accuracy, but LTG’s basic thesis —”unlimited economic growth on a finite planet is impossible” — was “indisputably correct.”

As this is written, Los Angeles burns, and international agencies strive to blunt other ravages of climate change and resource depletion. Meanwhile, innocent victims of natural disasters continue to lose their properties and their lives.

Another look

Last November a study in Foresight offered a new way of viewing shared global problems. It was written by Nafeez Ahmed, founding director of the System Shift Lab. Ahmed’s paper — “‘Planetary phase shift’ as a new systems framework to navigate the evolutionary transformation of human civilization” — offers a glimpse of positive possibilities emerging from the issues examined in LTG and follow-up studies. Addressing the “lack of unifying theoretical systems frameworks,” Ahmed’s paper offers a new “collective forward intelligence” for making sense of disparate trends.

My understanding: To minimize consequences of trends explored in the LTG and follow-up studies, we must better understand physical, ecological and political forces shaping our future, then develop and implement a unifying systems framework that integrates real-time monitoring of empirical information from interacting ecological, sociopolitical and economic global systems. This approach is known in conservation biology as “adaptive management.”

These efforts, Ahmed writes, could create a new “collective forward intelligence” able to make sense of disparate trends and processes, symptoms of a wider planetary system. It must also construct plausible, accurate future scenarios of possibilities to underpin national and international decision-making. Such efforts require transparent international cooperation and mutual trust to minimize, and eventually mitigate, impending global problems — ecological, political and socioeconomic.

Ahmed suggests Earth is facing a “planetary phase shift,” in which human civilization is currently undergoing a significant and potentially transformative period. The multiple global crises across ecological, social and economic systems suggest this. These could “lead to either a societal collapse or a radical evolution into a new phase of civilization, signifying a fundamental shift in our relationship with the planet.” I would add, “and with each other.”

Coooperative governance

What might it take to recognize and nurture our global interdependencies, to create new international governing institutions to monitor, mobilize and allocate natural and human resources for the betterment of civilization at large?

Ahmed suggests “humanity is at a critical juncture where the current industrial civilization model might be nearing its end, potentially triggering a major societal transformation.” This “planetary phase shift” will require transformation of the current industrial civilization model. And that will require cooperation on a level never before attained.

In 1945 after World War II, major powers created a flawed United Nations to rebuild international trust and cooperation. LTG studies and recent findings suggest that impending catastrophes, undreamt of in 1945 and transcending political boundaries, could bring civilization to its knees. What might it take to recognize and address collectively our shared needs, our common humanity?

A faith-based perspective

Ahmed’s projections provide scientific perspectives on global issues, many addressed since the 19th century in Baha’i teachings. Forty years ago the Baha’i international governing body offered to world leaders and citizens “The Promise of World Peace.” Its conclusion cites “the emphatic promise of Baha’u’llah: These fruitless strifes, these ruinous wars shall pass away, and the ‘Most Great Peace’ shall come.”

A 2020 Cambridge University publication (free online) offers pragmatic suggestions: “Global Governance and the Emergence of Global Institutions for the 21st Century.”

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.