fbpx
60 F
Spokane
Monday, October 7, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeNewsLocal NewsSpokane Hindu Temple brings community together to celebrate the divine feminine with...
NewsLocal News

Spokane Hindu Temple brings community together to celebrate the divine feminine with Navratri Festival

By: Mia Gallegos

Date:

35

Related stories

Local News

Free public lecture: Joseph Pearce to discuss the rich Christianity of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Discover the Christian symbolism in The Lord of the Rings. Join bestselling author Joseph Pearce as he explores the significance of Tolkien's iconic fantasy world in a Free Gonzaga Lecture.
Israel-Hamas War

Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom joins global memorial for Oct. 7 attack on Israel

On the eve of the one-year mark of Hamas' attack on Israel, Spokane's Temple Beth Shalom (TBS) joined a global commemoration, honoring victims and remembering hostages still held captive.
Commentary

My friend Ahmed

Luke Grayson's poignant poem about his Gazan friend. Delve into the emotions of worry and anxiety as he waits for his friend's check-in.
National News

Oversharing her faith is Hindu ‘momfluencer’ Niki Patel’s comfort zone

Discover the world of Hindu spirituality and parenting with Niki Patel, a pharmacist, a mother of two and an Instagram influencer in NJ.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 4

This week's roundup features several events taking place over the week including a Habitat-Spokane Women Build event, Gonzaga's Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center celebrating 20 years, an upcoming Sharing the Dharma Day at Sravasti Abbey and more.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
A woman and child dancing during the Navratri Festival hosted by the Spokane Hindu Temple & Cultural Center on Oct. 6. / Photo by Mia Gallegos (FāVS News)

Spokane Hindu Temple brings community together to celebrate the divine feminine with Navratri Festival

News Story by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

On Sunday, the Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center held its Navratri festival, a celebration to honor the Divine Feminine energy or Devi. Navratri is celebrated four times a year at the changing of each of the seasons. 

Hindus throughout the world celebrate Navratri for different periods of time. The direct translation for the festival is “nine nights,” which is the duration of the festival here in Spokane, ranging from Oct. 3 through Oct. 12. 

navrati festival
Offerings to the Lord Ganesha at the Navrati Festival on Oct. 6. / Photo by Mia Gallegos (FāVS News)

The celebration on Sunday encompassed several elements, including a traditional Hindu ceremony and gift offering to the Lord Ganesha. This ceremony, referred to as puja, was not specific to the holiday and can be performed outside of the temple by practicing Hindus. 

“Anyone can perform that type of ceremony in their homes, and many do,” Chellappa Deva said, one of the two men who performed puja for the festival. “By doing the chants, we’re asking (Ganesha’s and Devi’s) presence to come down and hover over us.”

Within the puja, there is the lighting of incense, offering of flowers, food and other ceremonial gestures and chants to honor this high power and invite the presence to bless those in attendance. The majority of the ceremony was said in Sanskrit, while many of the chants were in Hindi. 

Sree Nandagopal, one of the attendees at Navratri, explained how switching between these dialects comes at no difficulty to her and most of the others at the ceremony.

“We’ve been practicing this since we were born,” Nandagopal said. “It comes very naturally because it’s been our whole lives.”

Food and fellowship

The Hindu Temple in Spokane is a small and transient community, Deva said. Many people come and go, but the tight-knit nature of the attendees at Navratri is evident. 

Most if not all of the members of the temple who came to Navratri brought a dish for sharing. This was for after the first part of the celebration concluded.

“All of the puja’s have food, even if it’s just a little bit,” Himani Agrawal said, the woman who managed many of the logistical tasks for Navratri and the temple as a whole. “But for big festivals like this, everyone contributes something and we have a big feast.”

After the conclusion of the meal, the women and children and several of the men joined together to take part in a traditional dance called Garba. This dance originated in the state of Gujarat, India, the place where Mahatma Gandhi was born. This dance involved several different songs. It also included Dandiya sticks that were hit against one another in a self-made percussive ensemble.

Manish Gupta, Agrawal’s husband, explained how the festival is celebrated in different ways throughout the world.

“The celebration changes based on the region but the meaning and focus is the same,” Gupta said. The focal point being the reverence and admiration that is expressed through varying means for Devi and her dynamic nature.

‘Her role and her power’

Agrawal explained her love for Navratri and appreciation for the centuries-old attention that Hinduism pays to the importance of women.

“This religion is 5,000 years old, but they recognized that women are central to society,” Agrawal said. “We are talking about women empowerment for thousands of years.”

Agrawal explained how the worshiping of Devi is also the acknowledgement of the different forms that women can take. From being that beautiful being who maintains the balance of family to those other times when she may need to defend herself or her loved ones. 

“To me that is the most important thing: the woman, her role and her power,” Agrawal said.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Spokane India Community will host a Garba Night from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Spokane Valley Mall. This celebration will mark the conclusion of this Navratri until the next celebration at the start of 2025. 

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Free public lecture: Joseph Pearce to discuss the rich Christianity of ‘The Lord of the Rings’
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x