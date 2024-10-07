Free public lecture: Joseph Pearce to discuss the rich Christianity of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Bestselling author and literary biographer Joseph Pearce will present this year’s Simpson-Duvall Lecture, “The Christianity of The Lord of the Rings,” Monday (Oct. 7) at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by Whitworth’s Speakers & Artists, the event will take place in Robinson Theatre in Weyerhaeuser Hall, 300 West Hawthorne Road.

Pearce is one of the world’s leading experts on the lives and works of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, G.K. Chesterton, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and Oscar Wilde.

“It is a tremendous honor to have Joseph Pearce speak at Whitworth,” says Anthony Clark, Whitworth professor of history. “He is among the world’s leading experts on C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien and is popularly acclaimed as a dynamic speaker and renowned expert on modern Christian literature in the English language.”

The English-born biographer and Catholic convert is the author of more than 30 books including “The Quest for Shakespeare,” “Tolkien: Man and Myth” and “C.S. Lewis and The Catholic Church.”

He is also editor of The St. Austin Review, series editor of the Ignatius Critical Editions and executive director of Catholic Courses.

Several of Pearce’s books will be available during a book signing following the discussion.

The event is free and open to the public.