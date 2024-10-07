fbpx
60 F
Spokane
Monday, October 7, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeNewsLocal NewsFree public lecture: Joseph Pearce to discuss the rich Christianity of ‘The...
NewsLocal News

Free public lecture: Joseph Pearce to discuss the rich Christianity of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

By: FāVS News

Date:

84

Related stories

Local News

Spokane Hindu Temple brings community together to celebrate the divine feminine with Navratri Festival

Experience the joy of Navratri festival, honoring the Divine Feminine energy. Learn How the Spokane Hindu Temple celebrated the traditional ceremonies and their significance in Hindu culture.
Israel-Hamas War

Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom joins global memorial for Oct. 7 attack on Israel

On the eve of the one-year mark of Hamas' attack on Israel, Spokane's Temple Beth Shalom (TBS) joined a global commemoration, honoring victims and remembering hostages still held captive.
Commentary

My friend Ahmed

Luke Grayson's poignant poem about his Gazan friend. Delve into the emotions of worry and anxiety as he waits for his friend's check-in.
National News

Oversharing her faith is Hindu ‘momfluencer’ Niki Patel’s comfort zone

Discover the world of Hindu spirituality and parenting with Niki Patel, a pharmacist, a mother of two and an Instagram influencer in NJ.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 4

This week's roundup features several events taking place over the week including a Habitat-Spokane Women Build event, Gonzaga's Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center celebrating 20 years, an upcoming Sharing the Dharma Day at Sravasti Abbey and more.

Our Sponsors

spot_img

Free public lecture: Joseph Pearce to discuss the rich Christianity of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Bestselling author and literary biographer Joseph Pearce will present this year’s Simpson-Duvall Lecture, “The Christianity of The Lord of the Rings,” Monday (Oct. 7) at 7 p.m. 

Sponsored by Whitworth’s Speakers & Artists, the event will take place in Robinson Theatre in Weyerhaeuser Hall, 300 West Hawthorne Road.

Pearce is one of the world’s leading experts on the lives and works of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, G.K. Chesterton, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and Oscar Wilde.

“It is a tremendous honor to have Joseph Pearce speak at Whitworth,” says Anthony Clark, Whitworth professor of history. “He is among the world’s leading experts on C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien and is popularly acclaimed as a dynamic speaker and renowned expert on modern Christian literature in the English language.”

The English-born biographer and Catholic convert is the author of more than 30 books including “The Quest for Shakespeare,” “Tolkien: Man and Myth” and “C.S. Lewis and The Catholic Church.”

He is also editor of The St. Austin Review, series editor of the Ignatius Critical Editions and executive director of Catholic Courses. 

Several of Pearce’s books will be available during a book signing following the discussion. 

The event is free and open to the public.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom joins global memorial for Oct. 7 attack on Israel
Next article
Spokane Hindu Temple brings community together to celebrate the divine feminine with Navratri Festival
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x