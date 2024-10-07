fbpx
56.9 F
Spokane
Sunday, October 6, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeNewsIsrael-Hamas WarSpokane's Temple Beth Shalom joins global memorial for Oct. 7 attack on...
NewsIsrael-Hamas WarLocal News

Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom joins global memorial for Oct. 7 attack on Israel

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

50

Related stories

Commentary

My friend Ahmed

Luke Grayson's poignant poem about his Gazan friend. Delve into the emotions of worry and anxiety as he waits for his friend's check-in.
National News

Oversharing her faith is Hindu ‘momfluencer’ Niki Patel’s comfort zone

Discover the world of Hindu spirituality and parenting with Niki Patel, a pharmacist, a mother of two and an Instagram influencer in NJ.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 4

This week's roundup features several events taking place over the week including a Habitat-Spokane Women Build event, Gonzaga's Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center celebrating 20 years, an upcoming Sharing the Dharma Day at Sravasti Abbey and more.
Commentary

From science to AI: The crucial quest for truth in an era of deception

Discover the complexities of truth-seeking in a world of deception. Explore the roles of science and AI and the ethical challenges they face with spreading truth.
National News

Should Christian men run America? Hell no, say abuse survivors in new documentary

"For Our Daughters" is a labor of love for Kristin Kobes Du Mez, a professor of history at Calvin University and author of "Jesus and John Wayne," and award-winning filmmaker Carl Byker. The two have been working on a long project about Du Mez' book but worried the voices of abuse survivors might get overshadowed in a longer documentary.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Temple Beth Shalom taken on Oct. 6, the day the congregation commemorated with Jews and Israelis around the world the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. / Photo by Cassy Benefield (FāVS News)

Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom joins global memorial for Oct. 7 attack on Israel

News Story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

On the eve of the one-year mark of Hamas’ attack on Israel, Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom (TBS) joined a global commemoration, honoring victims and remembering hostages still held captive.

“As we mark one year since the horrific events of Oct. 7, the people of Israel and Jewish communities around the world pause to remember the victims and hold space for the trauma and loss of these past months,” said TBS Rabbi Tamar Malino in an email prior to the event. “This is a time for our community to collectively mourn, support the survivors, and call for the swift release of the remaining hostages.”

About 50 people attended from TBS in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. — 7 p.m. in Israel — to watch live on Zoom the “October 7 Memorial Ceremony” hosted by the Masoriti/Conservative Worldwide Network.

Memoriam candle that was lit at the start of the ‘October 7 Memorial Service’ inside Temple Beth Shalom. / Photo by Cassy Benefield (FāVS News)

The global Zoom service drew 600 individuals as well as groups, offering simultaneous interpretation in English, French, Hebrew, Spanish and Ukrainian.

First to speak was Rabbi Mauricio Balter, executive director of Masorti Olami and MERCAZ Olami, two organizations hosting the event. He described his feelings about Oct. 7 and said, “The pain of loss never goes silent.”

He also encouraged those listening to stay strong and continue fighting for Israel’s existence. 

“We know what we’re fighting for,” Balter said. “We have a right to live peacefully in our land.”

The ‘miracle’ son

The father of a son who was murdered at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering in the Negev was interviewed during the Zoom event. He described his son as being his “miracle” because he was born when he and his wife were in their early 40s.

The father recounted his son’s final phone call from the Supernova Sukkot festival, site of the initial Hamas attack and Israel’s largest civilian massacre. The son stayed on the phone with him explaining the details of hiding, running and fleeing by car, before losing his life in the violence.

‘A hell on Earth,’ the father said.

Rabbi Joel Levenson of New York’s Midway Jewish Center highlighted the plight of Omer Neutra, a 22-year-old congregant and IDF soldier. Neutra, captured while responding to the Oct. 7 attack, has spent over a year in captivity and faces another birthday in Hamas hands if not released soon.

Neutra’s parents recently made national news, and on the Sept. 2 Today show, they were on a segment discussing the recently failed ceasefire and how many people are still held hostage. 

“It’s critical that people do not forget that there are hostages still left there, hostages from 24 different nations, from five different religions,” said Ronen Neutra, Omer Neutra’s father. “People misunderstand the crisis.”

Levenson echoed that sentiment and said a prayer for Omer Neutra during the Memorial Ceremony that included, “We offer this prayer. May God bless you and guard you. May God illuminate your life. May the light come in, into the place of darkness where you are right now.”

‘This day and every day’

Voices of women rabbis and cantors also filled the service with prayers to God beseeching him for blessings and to fight their enemies. However, one of them, Rakefet Ginsberg, CEO of Masoriti Foundation, spoke about nuance, noting there isn’t black and white in life, good or evil or us or them. She wanted to emphasize the complexity of the situation and encouraged compassion and hope for the future.

Malino concluded similarly in her statement to FāVS News. She thanked Spokane for their support in this season of “unprecedented increase in antisemitism.” She also included the lives of Gazans in her thoughts. Something that was not included in the Memorial Service.

“This day and every day — our hearts are with the people of Israel and the civilians in Gaza,” she said. “We pray for the immediate release of all of the hostages, an end to the violence, and a future of safety for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
My friend Ahmed
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x