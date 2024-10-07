Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom joins global memorial for Oct. 7 attack on Israel

News Story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

On the eve of the one-year mark of Hamas’ attack on Israel, Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom (TBS) joined a global commemoration, honoring victims and remembering hostages still held captive.

“As we mark one year since the horrific events of Oct. 7, the people of Israel and Jewish communities around the world pause to remember the victims and hold space for the trauma and loss of these past months,” said TBS Rabbi Tamar Malino in an email prior to the event. “This is a time for our community to collectively mourn, support the survivors, and call for the swift release of the remaining hostages.”

About 50 people attended from TBS in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. — 7 p.m. in Israel — to watch live on Zoom the “October 7 Memorial Ceremony” hosted by the Masoriti/Conservative Worldwide Network.

Memoriam candle that was lit at the start of the ‘October 7 Memorial Service’ inside Temple Beth Shalom. / Photo by Cassy Benefield (FāVS News)

The global Zoom service drew 600 individuals as well as groups, offering simultaneous interpretation in English, French, Hebrew, Spanish and Ukrainian.

First to speak was Rabbi Mauricio Balter, executive director of Masorti Olami and MERCAZ Olami, two organizations hosting the event. He described his feelings about Oct. 7 and said, “The pain of loss never goes silent.”

He also encouraged those listening to stay strong and continue fighting for Israel’s existence.

“We know what we’re fighting for,” Balter said. “We have a right to live peacefully in our land.”

The ‘miracle’ son

The father of a son who was murdered at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering in the Negev was interviewed during the Zoom event. He described his son as being his “miracle” because he was born when he and his wife were in their early 40s.

The father recounted his son’s final phone call from the Supernova Sukkot festival, site of the initial Hamas attack and Israel’s largest civilian massacre. The son stayed on the phone with him explaining the details of hiding, running and fleeing by car, before losing his life in the violence.

‘A hell on Earth,’ the father said.

Rabbi Joel Levenson of New York’s Midway Jewish Center highlighted the plight of Omer Neutra, a 22-year-old congregant and IDF soldier. Neutra, captured while responding to the Oct. 7 attack, has spent over a year in captivity and faces another birthday in Hamas hands if not released soon.

Neutra’s parents recently made national news, and on the Sept. 2 Today show, they were on a segment discussing the recently failed ceasefire and how many people are still held hostage.

“It’s critical that people do not forget that there are hostages still left there, hostages from 24 different nations, from five different religions,” said Ronen Neutra, Omer Neutra’s father. “People misunderstand the crisis.”

Levenson echoed that sentiment and said a prayer for Omer Neutra during the Memorial Ceremony that included, “We offer this prayer. May God bless you and guard you. May God illuminate your life. May the light come in, into the place of darkness where you are right now.”

‘This day and every day’

Voices of women rabbis and cantors also filled the service with prayers to God beseeching him for blessings and to fight their enemies. However, one of them, Rakefet Ginsberg, CEO of Masoriti Foundation, spoke about nuance, noting there isn’t black and white in life, good or evil or us or them. She wanted to emphasize the complexity of the situation and encouraged compassion and hope for the future.

Malino concluded similarly in her statement to FāVS News. She thanked Spokane for their support in this season of “unprecedented increase in antisemitism.” She also included the lives of Gazans in her thoughts. Something that was not included in the Memorial Service.

“This day and every day — our hearts are with the people of Israel and the civilians in Gaza,” she said. “We pray for the immediate release of all of the hostages, an end to the violence, and a future of safety for both Israelis and Palestinians.”