Spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion resigns amid sex abuse cover-up

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned today (Nov. 12) after admitting he knew about several years of physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps, which he failed to report to authorities.

Welby, head of the Church of England, originally said he was not going to resign, despite knowing about this abuse since 2013. However, pressure had been increasing since Nov. 7, when an investigation into the matter released its findings.

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024,” Welby said in a statement on the archbishop’s website.

He hoped the decision showed the world that the Church of England understood the need for change and for creating a safer church.

“As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse,” he said.

The 251-page report of the Makin Review showed that soon after Welby became the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013, he knew about John Smyth’s abuse.

“The abuse at the hands of John Smyth was prolific and abhorrent,” said Keith Makin, the independent reviewer of the abuse, in a press release. “Words cannot adequately describe the horror of what transpired.”

Makin said many of the victims who took “the brave decision to speak to us about what they experienced have carried this abuse silently for more than 40 years.”

Smyth sexually, psychologically and physically abused about 30 boys and young men in the United Kingdom and 85 in Africa beginning in the 1970s until he died in 2018, the AP reports.

The Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, part of the Anglican Communion that Welby oversaw as its spiritual leader, contains 38 congregations in Eastern Washington and in Idaho’s northern panhandle.