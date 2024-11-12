fbpx
42.9 F
Spokane
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion resigns amid sex abuse cover-up

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

41

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, at the World Council of Churches / Contributed

Spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion resigns amid sex abuse cover-up

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned today (Nov. 12) after admitting he knew about several years of physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps, which he failed to report to authorities.

Welby, head of the Church of England, originally said he was not going to resign, despite knowing about this abuse since 2013. However, pressure had been increasing since Nov. 7, when an investigation into the matter released its findings.

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024,” Welby said in a statement on the archbishop’s website.

He hoped the decision showed the world that the Church of England understood the need for change and for creating a safer church.

“As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse,” he said.

The 251-page report of the Makin Review showed that soon after Welby became the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013, he knew about John Smyth’s abuse.

“The abuse at the hands of John Smyth was prolific and abhorrent,” said Keith Makin, the independent reviewer of the abuse, in a press release. “Words cannot adequately describe the horror of what transpired.”

Makin said many of the victims who took “the brave decision to speak to us about what they experienced have carried this abuse silently for more than 40 years.”

Smyth sexually, psychologically and physically abused about 30 boys and young men in the United Kingdom and 85 in Africa beginning in the 1970s until he died in 2018, the AP reports.

The Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, part of the Anglican Communion that Welby oversaw as its spiritual leader, contains 38 congregations in Eastern Washington and in Idaho’s northern panhandle.

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Janet Marugg
Janet Marugg
11 minutes ago

Reminds of the LDS (Mormon) church and Boy Scouts of America. Now I notice an LDS sexual abuser website: FLOODLIT.org — clever after the movie titled Spotlight that exposed the Catholic church sexual abuse coverups on the East Coast. Recently (this year) the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles agreed to pay 880 million to victims. I like the idea of a website, like those we can look at to see where sexual predators live in the neighborhood. Knowledge is good.

Also, both the LDS and Catholic churches use their vast wealth to fight mandatory clergy sexual abuse reporting in Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Nevada. Not great for protecting kids, the separation of church and state, or the church who (hopefully) pays in the end.

I am stewing on a column about the ills of purity culture, which is a large contributor to the problem of ecclesiastical abuse. That, and the appalling lack of good human biology education. I’d love to column brainstorm with you Cassy when I get ready, as I think the topic is important.

0
Reply

