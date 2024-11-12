fbpx
42.9 F
Spokane
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Newsletter

Donate

spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsGonzaga to host free screening of film on aging homeless
NewsLocal News

Gonzaga to host free screening of film on aging homeless

By: FāVS News

Date:

81

Related stories

National News

Spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion resigns amid sex abuse cover-up

Discover the reasons behind the resignation of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby amidst allegations of covering up physical and sexual abuse by a church volunteer.
Commentary

Poem: The Great Letting Go

Experience the beauty of letting go in nature's autumn display. A poem by Christi Ortiz celebrating the vivid colors and graceful transition of the season.
Commentary

Military veterans are disproportionately affected by suicide

Combatting the epidemic: Understanding the high rate of suicide among veterans and working toward prevention.
Commentary

Loving Thy Neighbor in a Politically Divided World: Bridging the Gap Beyond the Yard Signs

Read the story behind the 'Harris for President' sign in Tracy Simmons' yard. Join the conversation on the intersection of journalism, values and political expression.
Commentary

A tale of two states: Hope and progress vs. the hate and fear of Christian nationalism

Uncover the threat of Christian nationalism discussed at a recent conference. Explore the impact and implications of this ideology and why coalitions are important.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Photo from www.noplacetogrowold.com

Gonzaga to host free screening of film on aging homeless

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Aging Americans increasingly find themselves unhoused, a trend that shows no signs of abating any time soon.  

Michael Larson aims to raise awareness of this trend and vulnerable population through a free screening of the documentary, “No Place to Grow Old,” on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

Larson, a Gonzaga alumni, founded Portland-based nonprofit Humans for Housing, which produced the film.

“This is a national problem happening in every single major city, that older adults are entering into homelessness,” said Larson. “We’re trying to raise awareness so that we can better focus on protecting this population of people, to make sure people aren’t retiring and then entering into homelessness for the first time in their lives.” 

The elderly are the fastest-growing demographic experiencing homelessness in the U.S. A 2017 study led by the University of Pennsylvania’s Dennis Culhane showed the aged homeless population at the time was expected to triple by 2030.  

The upcoming screening will take place at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet in Spokane.

Tickets are free, required and available from the venue’s online ticket portal or at the venue box office.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Poem: The Great Letting Go
Next article
Spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion resigns amid sex abuse cover-up
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x