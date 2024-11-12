Gonzaga to host free screening of film on aging homeless

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Aging Americans increasingly find themselves unhoused, a trend that shows no signs of abating any time soon.

Michael Larson aims to raise awareness of this trend and vulnerable population through a free screening of the documentary, “No Place to Grow Old,” on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

Larson, a Gonzaga alumni, founded Portland-based nonprofit Humans for Housing, which produced the film.

“This is a national problem happening in every single major city, that older adults are entering into homelessness,” said Larson. “We’re trying to raise awareness so that we can better focus on protecting this population of people, to make sure people aren’t retiring and then entering into homelessness for the first time in their lives.”

The elderly are the fastest-growing demographic experiencing homelessness in the U.S. A 2017 study led by the University of Pennsylvania’s Dennis Culhane showed the aged homeless population at the time was expected to triple by 2030.

The upcoming screening will take place at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet in Spokane.

Tickets are free, required and available from the venue’s online ticket portal or at the venue box office.