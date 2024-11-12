fbpx
Poem: The Great Letting Go
Commentary

Poem: The Great Letting Go

By: Christi Ortiz

Date:

67

U.S. Department of Agriculture / Wikipedia

Poem: The Great Letting Go

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News

Nature’s great display of allowance

revealed in autumn’s flash of color

no pushing to produce more

no trying to save what was 

almost ripe

just allowance 

and letting go

no need to hang on

no need to resist

it all is taken up again 

in winter’s embrace

nothing is wasted

We are basked in autumn’s color display

so many trees giving their last

flash of beauty 

before turning inward to restore

It’s as close to fire 

as anything can appear

without actually being on fire

Such brilliant hues 

of green, gold, burgundy and orange

lit up with such splendor

by the golden fall light

Regal beauty and wonder 

dancing together in the breeze

how do they all unite in unison

in this dance of blazing color

as if to coax us in to their knowing

that change and letting go

are beautiful

and necessary

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Christi Ortiz
Christi Ortiz
Christi Ortiz is a licensed marriage and family therapist by profession and a poet by passion.  She enjoys trying to put to words to that which is wordless and give voice to the dynamic and wild spiritual journey called life. She lives in Spokane with her husband and two children, Emmanuel and Grace. She loves the outdoors and meditating in the early mornings which gives rise to her poetry.

Janet Marugg
Janet Marugg
2 hours ago

This is beautiful — I wish I wrote it, beautiful.

