Poem: The Great Letting Go

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News

Nature’s great display of allowance

revealed in autumn’s flash of color

no pushing to produce more

no trying to save what was

almost ripe

just allowance

and letting go

no need to hang on

no need to resist

it all is taken up again

in winter’s embrace

nothing is wasted

We are basked in autumn’s color display

so many trees giving their last

flash of beauty

before turning inward to restore

It’s as close to fire

as anything can appear

without actually being on fire

Such brilliant hues

of green, gold, burgundy and orange

lit up with such splendor

by the golden fall light

Regal beauty and wonder

dancing together in the breeze

how do they all unite in unison

in this dance of blazing color

as if to coax us in to their knowing

that change and letting go

are beautiful

and necessary

