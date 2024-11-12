Poem: The Great Letting Go
Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News
Nature’s great display of allowance
revealed in autumn’s flash of color
no pushing to produce more
no trying to save what was
almost ripe
just allowance
and letting go
no need to hang on
no need to resist
it all is taken up again
in winter’s embrace
nothing is wasted
We are basked in autumn’s color display
so many trees giving their last
flash of beauty
before turning inward to restore
It’s as close to fire
as anything can appear
without actually being on fire
Such brilliant hues
of green, gold, burgundy and orange
lit up with such splendor
by the golden fall light
Regal beauty and wonder
dancing together in the breeze
how do they all unite in unison
in this dance of blazing color
as if to coax us in to their knowing
that change and letting go
are beautiful
and necessary
