Queer Camp at Camp Cross: Embracing LGBTQ youth with love and belonging

News story by Kali Nelson | FāVS News

The Episcopal Diocese of Spokane is offering Queer Camp in their summer lineup this year. The camp aims to be a place for LGBTQ youth to gather and worship together.

Bishop Gretchen Rehberg said this is the first time the diocese has offered a camp specifically for LGBTQ youth. Located in Coeur d’ Alene, Camp Cross has always been open and affirming, she said. However, she added sometimes attendees can feel unsure if the camp will accept them.

“These are people in our community that we want to offer a place they feel safe,” Rehberg said.

She said since this is the first time the diocese has held this camp, they didn’t have a goal for how many campers would come. The real test of the weekend’s success will be if they can hold it again next year.

The cost to attend is $175 for those ages 16 and older. The diocese offers a 50% discount for those 8-15, Rehberg said. Many attend on scholarship. Registration for the weekend camp is currently closed.

Offering all to ‘experience the inclusive love of God‘

Camp Cross Director Alex Flannagan said 22 campers signed up for this weekend (Sept. 6-8).

“It’s a place where we try to help people experience the inclusive love of God,” Rehberg said.

Flannagan said the theme is “Speak Lord, We are Listening.” There will be time for crafts, campfires, personal reflection, reading and more.

“The Episcopal church’s stance on LGBTQ+ is clear — ‘God loves us all – no exceptions.’ Our baptismal vows implore us to strive for justice and peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human being,” Flannagan said. “There is already space in the church, but some of us are still learning what it means to be an ally.”

Flannagan is finishing his first summer with the camp this year. He had heard about Camp Cross since 2012. He had previously worked as an international camp counselor at an Episcopal Camp in Western Washington called Camp Houston. From that camp in Snohomish, he joined the Diocese of Spokane in 2023.

‘Not all Christians exclude’

A personal goal for Queer Camp, Flannagan said their goal for Queer Camp is for all attendees to leave the camp with a deeper sense of God’s love. He and Rehberg said the camp was created for all youth to feel a sense of community and belonging in church.

“I believe Camp Cross is a special place,” Rehberg said. “We want to get the word out that not all Christians exclude.”

Camp Cross has been a part of the diocese for 101 years, Rehberg said. It began in 1923 when it was purchased for Spokane Summer School. That school ran for a few years as an Episcopal retreat and training center for clergy and laypersons in the area.

While the Spokane Diocese has not always offered camps — they have become a staple in the summer. Other camps the church offers are family camps and art and music camps. For more information about Camp Cross’ website.

