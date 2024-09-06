FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 6

News story by FāVS Staff

Women of Achievement nominations open

YWCA Spokane is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Women of Achievement Awards, with a submission deadline of Sept. 30. These awards recognize women who have made significant contributions to Spokane’s community across various fields, from arts and culture to business and public service.

Over its 40-year history, YWCA Spokane has honored over 260 women, celebrating their excellence, leadership and dedication to positive community impact. The 2025 awards will continue this tradition, acknowledging the achievements of women who embody YWCA’s mission of empowerment and social justice.

Notable past honorees include Vanessa Waldref, the first woman U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, and Heather Rosentrater, the future CEO of Avista Corp. Additionally, multi-generational honorees such as Stephaine Courtney and her mother, Stephaine Nobles-Beans, highlight the long-standing influence of exceptional women in Spokane.

The 2025 awards luncheon will be held on March 14, 2025, at the Spokane Convention Center, coinciding with Women’s History Month. This event also serves as YWCA Spokane’s largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the event support essential services for domestic violence survivors and their children, including emergency shelter, counseling and legal aid.

Nominations can be submitted online, via email or by mail. More information on YWCA’s website

New LDS Temple to be built in Washington

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Vancouver Washington Temple, just six months after the temple’s site was announced and 11 months after it was first introduced by President Russell M. Nelson during the October 2023 general conference. The temple will be located on a 15.11-acre site at in Camas, Washington, near Vancouver. The multistory temple, projected to be approximately 43,000 square feet, is one of several temples in Washington, including those in Seattle, Spokane and Moses Lake. The rendering was published on Sept. 3, 2024, on the Church’s website. Additional details, such as the groundbreaking date, are TBD.

Veterans & Habitat for Humanity-Spokane build together

On Sept. 11, Habitat for Humanity-Spokane will launch its inaugural Veterans Build event, a four-day initiative aimed at fostering camaraderie within the veteran community. The event will highlight the need for affordable homeownership for local veterans and connect participants with veteran organizations. Veterans Build also aims to celebrate the achievements of over 9,000 veterans and their families who have partnered with Habitat for Humanity since 2013. The kickoff will take place at 8:30 a.m. at 1129 S. Margaret St. in Deer Park, Washington. To sign up for a shift or get more information, visit Habitat-Spokane’s Veterans Build webpage.

Idaho rural church featured in Baptist publication

Baptist Press recently featured Pastor Mark Palmer and the story of Salmon Valley Baptist Church in Salmon, Idaho. The report features all the community building success that has grown out of this church for the last 27 years. This growth is despite the fact it resides in a very rural community located three hours, one-way from box stores in Missoula, Montana, or Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Palmer also serves as the church-planting director for the Utah-Idaho Southern Baptist Convention and has for 10 years. As such, he started Lemhi River Cowboy Church in Tendoy, Idaho, in which about 30 people gather Sunday nights to worship. In addition he founded Western Preaching School, a two-day short course in sermon and Bible study preparation. The school trains individuals to preach and to lead Sunday schools and other ministries. This is due to the lack of preachers and the need to be able to reach more towns, including in Utah and Wyoming.

Salmon Valley Baptist Church nearly tripled in size from its beginnings, growing from 63 members to over 180. Through initiatives like the “Into the Western Wild” podcast and partnerships with missionaries, the church continues to expand its impact. Despite Salmon’s small size, the congregation is deeply committed to loving their community, sharing the Gospel and planting churches, according to Baptist Press. The full story can be accessed here.

Path of Life to host fundraiser

Path of Life ministry will put on their annual fundraiser on Sept. 12. The location will be at High Country Orchard, 8518 E Greenbluff Rd. It will feature wood-fired pizza from Roamin’ Chariot, cold drinks, live music, outdoor games including volleyball and cornhole and a silent auction. The evening will also include a brief presentation featuring a ministry update and client testimonials. Funds raised go toward Path of Life’s mission as a relationship resource center “that exists to offer Christ-centered hope and resources for sexual health and relational wholeness,” according to their website.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. dinner is served at 6 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45. For more information or to register for this event, please visit their website.