Poem: Love in the making

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News

Depression has been my Medicine,

my holy lifeline that has led me to the great I AM,

to remember who and what I truly am.

We have to have enough pain to leave the game

and come back HOME to the truth

of being love always and everywhere true.

I want truth, and I’ll take it in any form it comes to me,

if depression is part of how I can stay whole

and true to the truth of what’s going on in the collective,

then I will pray for enough joy and strength and love to bare it brave

and long enough to stand true to the fact I know,

the only thing I know to be true in the marrow of my bones,

and that is that LOVE is all there is.

It sometimes just takes enough faith and courage to sit here long enough

to see through the veils of hate and violence and pain and prejudice and injustice

to see the love behind and beneath and through it all.

We just need enough time to see

and to know the long Arc of history and the long ARC of love that will rescue us

from any hell of our own making.

Because in the end we are all love in the making and love is all there is.

What appears to be the absence of it is just love in the making,

just wait a bit longer,

it’s always there

and always will be.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.