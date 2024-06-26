fbpx
72.2 F
Spokane
Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeCommentaryPoem: Love in the making
Commentary

Poem: Love in the making

By: Christi Ortiz

Date:

46

Related stories

National News

Christian Reformed synod tells LGBTQ-affirming churches to repent or disaffiliate

Christian Reformed synod votes on limited suspension for congregational leaders welcoming LGBTQ+ members, sparking debate on inclusion and participation.
Local News

Nonprofit Village Cohousing Works installs second home in six months

Discover the inspiring work of Village Cohousing Works, a nonprofit providing home ownership opportunities to low-income families in Spokane County.
Ask

Ask an EOC: What can I pray for protection over me and my family? 

Discover the power of Orthodox prayer: a window into the mystical connection between man and God in the Eastern Orthodox faith.
Local News

New podcast season investigates Christ Church’s impact on Moscow, Idaho

Explore the rise of Christian nationalism in Moscow, Idaho. Dive into the podcast series focusing on Christ Church's real estate, education and political influence.
Commentary

Blessed are they who listen when no one can

Experience the power of listening as a meaningful sacrament. Discover how active listening can make grace accessible to both the listener and the one being heard.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Transformation of a butterfly / Photo by Blackdiamond67 (DepositPhotos)

Poem: Love in the making

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News

Depression has been my Medicine,

my holy lifeline that has led me to the great I AM,

to remember who and what I truly am.

We have to have enough pain to leave the game

and come back HOME to the truth

of being love always and everywhere true.

I want truth, and I’ll take it in any form it comes to me,

if depression is part of how I can stay whole

and true to the truth of what’s going on in the collective,

then I will pray for enough joy and strength and love to bare it brave

and long enough to stand true to the fact I know,

the only thing I know to be true in the marrow of my bones,

and that is that LOVE is all there is.

It sometimes just takes enough faith and courage to sit here long enough

to see through the veils of hate and violence and pain and prejudice and injustice

to see the love behind and beneath and through it all.

We just need enough time to see

and to know the long Arc of history and the long ARC of love that will rescue us

from any hell of our own making.

Because in the end we are all love in the making and love is all there is.

What appears to be the absence of it is just love in the making,

just wait a bit longer,

it’s always there

and always will be.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Christi Ortiz
Christi Ortiz
Christi Ortiz is a licensed marriage and family therapist by profession and a poet by passion.  She enjoys trying to put to words to that which is wordless and give voice to the dynamic and wild spiritual journey called life. She lives in Spokane with her husband and two children, Emmanuel and Grace. She loves the outdoors and meditating in the early mornings which gives rise to her poetry.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Nonprofit Village Cohousing Works installs second home in six months
Next article
Christian Reformed synod tells LGBTQ-affirming churches to repent or disaffiliate
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x