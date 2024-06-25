fbpx
Nonprofit Village Cohousing Works installs second home in six months

By: Megan Guido

Date:

137

Six months after installing their first manufactured home in Takesa Village Homeowners Cooperative, Village Cohousing Works installed their second home. / Contributed

News story by Megan Guido | FāVS News

Village Cohousing Works, a nonprofit with a mission to provide home ownership to low-income families in the northern part of Spokane County, is continuing to make the dream of homeownership a reality. This June, only six months after installing their first manufactured home in Takesa Village Homeowners Cooperative, they are installing their second home.

“We’ve done this all as volunteers and with small, local donations,” said Sarah Olson, executive director of Village Cohousing Works, based in Mead. “This project has truly been the work of a village!”  

The organization is continuing to raise money and add volunteers to their efforts.

An agreement with between the Takesa Village Homeowners Cooperative, also located in Mead, and Village Cohousing Works allows the Project Site Development volunteers to prepare the site, order the home, transfer the manufactured home to the site and install it, said Terri James, site project manager. 

There were two open houses in June for the community to see the newest two-bedroom home worth $90,000. The owner, a single mom and her daughter, expects to take possession within the next several weeks.

“They are excited to have a yard and neighbors in a supportive community,” said James. “It’s a big step for people who have been in the rental market.”

The waiting list

There are more than 100 people on the organization’s waiting list, said Olson.  

James explained that a new partnership for this program was developed with Numerica Credit Union. The program reduces barriers for applicants to receive a loan. Typical housing loan requirements include having lines of credit or a credit history. However, many low-income renters do not have credit histories.

Residents of the manufactured homes in Takesa Village do not own the land. They work together to decide on lot fees that cover sewer, water and amenities.

“Because they have a say in the fees, they have greater stability and are building equity instead of just paying a landlord so they have the equity,” said James.

The home is sold at cost to the applicant and provided by a manufacturer who sells it to Village Cohousing at cost. The organization is currently looking for another manufactured home dealer to work with.

“Local dealers are excited to work with us!” said Olson. “We’re not worried at all about ordering more homes. We only wish we had more funds so we could be ordering and installing them faster.”

Village Cohousing Works helps people find financing for homeownership. For more information or to apply for housing, visit www.villagecohousingworksspokane.org.

Megan Guido
Megan Guido
Megan Guido has lived in Pullman for most of her life and serves her community as a member of Pullman City Council. Her work and education is grounded in public service. She holds two degrees, a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a Master’s in Public Administration for the Institute of Public Service at Seattle University. She retired from working at Pullman Regional Hospital for more than 20 years in Community Relations. She now works part-time as an Outreach Coordinator at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman and does freelance marketing and communications. Additionally, she is a certified Color Code communications trainer and life coach.

