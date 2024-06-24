New podcast season investigates Christ Church’s impact on Moscow, Idaho

News brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Boise State Public Radio’s podcast “Extremely American” will launch its second season on June 26, focusing on the rise of Christian nationalism in Moscow, Idaho. Titled “Onward Christian Soldiers,” the eight-episode series examines Christ Church, a conservative religious group rapidly expanding its influence in the college town.

Hosts Heath Druzin and James Dawson investigate Christ Church’s growing real estate holdings, educational initiatives and political aspirations. The podcast features interviews with church leader Doug Wilson, who advocates for a Christian-governed America, as well as opposing voices and former members.

According to a press release, listeners will meet Doug Wilson, pastor of Christ Church, who envisions an ideal America in which non-Christians would not be able to hold public office. In addition to Wilson, the team behind “Extremely American: Onward Christian Soldiers” will also talk with fundamentalists from around the country who want to build a Christian nation, activists fighting against the rising tide of Christian nationalism, as well as former members and abuse survivors who shine a light on the movement’s dark underbelly

This season follows the award-winning first series on the Patriot Movement, continuing to explore far-right ideologies and their increasing mainstream presence. “Extremely American: Onward Christian Soldiers” uses Moscow as a case study for the broader national debate on religion’s role in public life.